Nunes retains title and announces retirment at UFC 289 in Vancouver

Canadians went undefeated in Vancouver as Aiemann Zahabi won by knockout against Aoriqileng while Mike Malott beat Adam Fugitt by submission.

Amanda Nunes took down Irene Aldana by unanimous decision on Saturday night at Rogers Arena

Nick Wells · The Canadian Press ·
Amanda Nunes wears UFC attire as she celebrates on the shoulders of a man wearing a toque.
Amanda Nunes celebrates her win over Irene Aldana and her retirement from fighting at UFC 289 in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Amanda (Lioness) Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.

Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana's corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.

Charles (Do Bronxs) Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in the lightweight bout.

The title fight capped a successful night for Canadian fighters with all six Canadians or Canadian-based fighters going undefeated.

Aiemann Zahabi won by knockout against Aoriqileng while (Proper) Mike Malott beat Adam Fugitt by submission.

Diana Belbita won in the preliminary fight stage while Nelson and Zahabi won in the preliminaries. Marc-Andre Barriault won his middleweight bout on the main card before Malott's win in the welterweight class.

 

