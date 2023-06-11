Nunes retains title and announces retirment at UFC 289 in Vancouver
Amanda Nunes took down Irene Aldana by unanimous decision on Saturday night at Rogers Arena
Amanda (Lioness) Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.
Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana's corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.
The title fight capped a successful night for Canadian fighters with all six Canadians or Canadian-based fighters going undefeated.
Amanda Nunes says goodbye. <a href="https://t.co/qpYLxxPoBz">pic.twitter.com/qpYLxxPoBz</a>—@arielhelwani
Aiemann Zahabi won by knockout against Aoriqileng while (Proper) Mike Malott beat Adam Fugitt by submission.
Diana Belbita won in the preliminary fight stage while Nelson and Zahabi won in the preliminaries. Marc-Andre Barriault won his middleweight bout on the main card before Malott's win in the welterweight class.