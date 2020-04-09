UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN, Disney put stop to promotions
UFC 249 has been cancelled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Dana White planned to keep events going until networks stepped in
After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner in a reported $1.5 billion US deal.
UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California's Central Valley.
White says he "got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN" on Thursday asking him to stop his efforts. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019.
