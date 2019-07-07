Jon Jones retains light heavyweight title with split-decision victory over Thiago Santos

Jon Jones retained his UFC light heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos, who nearly pulled off a spectacular upset at UFC 239, despite apparently fighting on an injured leg.

Jones remained unbeaten since 2009, but he was stretched to the limit Saturday by his Brazilian challenger. Jones won 48-47 on two cards, and Santos won 48-47 on the third.

Santos appeared to hurt his leg during the fight, but he kept striking and counterpunching against Jones. The champ found his rhythm midway through the fight, but still competed cautiously and didn't even attempt a late takedown of his hobbling opponent.

Nunes stops Holm in 1st round

Amanda Nunes has defended her bantamweight title with a spectacular head kick leading to a stoppage of Holly Holm in the first round at UFC 239.

Nunes remained the pound-for-pound ruler of her sport in her usual devastating style. She floored Holm with a perfectly timed kick to the head, and she mercilessly finished Holm on the ground with 50 seconds left in the first round.

Amanda Nunes, right, knocked out Holly Holm with a kick during the first round of their women's bantamweight bout at UFC 239 on Saturday. (Eric Jamison/Associated Press)

Holm is a veteran boxer and kickboxer who upset Ronda Rousey to win the bantamweight belt, but Nunes is on another level than every 135-pounder before her.

Masvidal delivers fastest UFC knockout

Jorge Masvidal has knocked out Ben Askren with a sensational flying knee just 5 seconds into their bout at UFC 239.

Jorge Masvidal, lands a flying knee on Ben Askren at the start of their welterweight bout. (Eric Jamison/Associated Press)

Masvidal delivered the fastest knockout in UFC history in jaw-dropping fashion. After listening to the opening bell while touching his own fence, Masvidal took three running steps out of his corner and sailed directly into the face of Askren (19-1), who had never been beaten in his 10-year pro mixed martial arts career.

Blachowicz stops Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz has stopped Luke Rockhold with a devastating left hand in the second round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC 239.

The Polish veteran (23-9) staggered Rockhold with a kick at the first-round bell, and he ended it with a hook that left Rockhold glassy-eyed while he fell to the canvas. Blachowicz finished his fifth win in six fights on the ground.

Rockhold (16-5), a former middleweight champion, was coming back from a 17-month cage absence for his 205-pound debut. The Ralph Lauren model had lost two of his final three fights at 185 pounds.

Masvidal and Askren had exchanged numerous insults in the promotion for their bout. Masvidal landed two punches to the unconscious Askren's head before the referee could stop the bout.