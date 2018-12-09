Max Holloway defeats Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in Toronto

Featherweight champion Max Holloway, returning from an injury-plagued year, was dominant in stopping No. 1 contender Brian Ortega via TKO at UFC 231 on Saturday night.

The fight was called off by the doctor after four rounds. Ortega's left eye was almost closed, his face a bloody mask. It's a testament to Ortega's toughness that he made it that far.

The champion's striking skills were too much for Ortega. The challenger, who rallied in the third, was unable to take Holloway down or use his vaunted jiu-jitsu.

Valentina Shevchenko, a native of Kyrgyzstan fighting out of Peru, overpowered a game, but outmatched Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland for the vacant women's flyweight title in the co-main event at soldout Scotiabank Arena.

Shevchenko won a unanimous five-round decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Ortega cut up

Ortega, the No. 1 contender and an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, entered the arena to the sounds of DMX's "X Gon' Give It To Ya." The Blessed Express came next as Hawaii's Holloway walked out to "Game Over" by Lil' Flip and then "Hawaiian Kickboxer" by Moke Boy.

The crowd started chanting "Holloway, Holloway" as the two circled each other. Ortega scored with counter punches as the champion came forward and connected with an elbow. A relaxed Holloway began to find his striking distance and stuffed a takedown as the round ended.

Ortega's nose began to bleed profusely in the second as Holloway fired punches. Another takedown was rebuffed and Holloway taunted the challenger. The two exchanged words after a dominant Holloway round.

Ortega came back in the third, connected with punches and almost got Holloway to the ground. Holloway fought back with punishing blows as Ortega's face continued to leak blood.

When Ortega connected, Holloway nodded as if to give him props. Ortgea showed he can take a punch.

Holloway danced in the fourth and then hammered Ortega at the fence. He took him down later in the round as the punishment continued.

Holloway, 27, had won his last 12 fights since an August 2013 loss via decision to Conor McGregor.

It was the champion's first fight since Dec. 2, 2017, due to a variety of health issues.

The two 145-pounders were originally slated to meet at UFC 226 in July, but Holloway was forced to withdraw at the last minute due to what was thought to be "concussion-like symptoms."

An ankle injury had forced Holloway out of a March bout against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. Ortega filled in for Holloway, winning by spectacular first-round TKO.

Holloway also missed out on a short-notice fight with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April (after Tony Ferguson withdrew with a knee injury), pulling out during his weight cut.

The lone blemish on the 27-year-old Ortega's record was a 2014 win over Mike de la Torre that was changed to a no contest after a positive test for the steroid drostanolone. The California native was suspended nine months and fined $2,500 US.

Ortega apologized for the failed test, saying he took the drug to help with his weight cut.