Post-match mayhem breaks out after Nurmagomedov's win over McGregor at UFC 229
Russian lightweight climbs cage after match to fight member of Irishman's team
Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his comeback fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then climbed over the cage and set off a brawl by attempting to fight someone in McGregor's corner on Saturday night.
The wild scene occurred after McGregor (21-4) got caught in a choke by Nurmagomedov (27-0), who defended his lightweight belt with an impressive victory over the Irish star who infamously attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn last April.
But Nurmagomedov then exacerbated several months of hostilities between the fighters' camps when he stood up and shouted at McGregor's corner before hurdling the cage and attempting to fight someone. Mayhem reigned for a few minutes while security personnel attempted to calm both fighters and their camps.
Nurmagomedov and McGregor both left the ring before the championship belt could be put around Nurmagomedov's waist.
