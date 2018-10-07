Skip to Main Content
Post-match mayhem breaks out after Nurmagomedov's win over McGregor at UFC 229

Post-match mayhem breaks out after Nurmagomedov's win over McGregor at UFC 229

Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his comeback fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then climbed over the cage and set off a brawl by attempting to fight someone in McGregor's corner on Saturday night.

Russian lightweight climbs cage after match to fight member of Irishman's team

The Associated Press ·
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (top) punches Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his comeback fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then climbed over the cage and set off a brawl by attempting to fight someone in McGregor's corner on Saturday night.

The wild scene occurred after McGregor (21-4) got caught in a choke by Nurmagomedov (27-0), who defended his lightweight belt with an impressive victory over the Irish star who infamously attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn last April.

But Nurmagomedov then exacerbated several months of hostilities between the fighters' camps when he stood up and shouted at McGregor's corner before hurdling the cage and attempting to fight someone. Mayhem reigned for a few minutes while security personnel attempted to calm both fighters and their camps.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor both left the ring before the championship belt could be put around Nurmagomedov's waist.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us