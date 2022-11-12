Western runs over rival Queen's in Yates Cup to clinch spot at home in Vanier Cup

Keon Edwards rushed for 260 yards and a touchdown and the Western Mustangs moved closer to defending their Vanier Cup varsity football title with 44-16 rout of the Queen's Gaels on Saturday.

Evan Hillock threw for three touchdown passes as the Mustangs cruised to victory in the Yates Cup, the title game of U Sports' Ontario University Athletics conference.

Edwards carved through the Gaels' defence all afternoon. His standout performance included an 81-yard run in the second quarter to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Keanu Yazbeck.

Yazbeck ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns while receiver Seth Robertson had 86 yards and a touchdown.

WATCH | Western routs Queen's in Yates Cup:

OUA men's football: Yates Cup Duration 2:48:59 Watch Queen's take on Western in a battle for the Yates Cup.

Griffin Campbell and Savaughn Magnaye-Jones also had touchdowns through the air for Western.

Kicker Brian Garrity added a field goal and five converts.

Anthony Soles had two rushing touchdowns for the Gaels, who got their other points on a safety with less than two minutes remaining.

Western will next face Laval in the Mitchell Bowl, with the winner advancing to the Vanier Cup.

The Rouge et Or beat Montreal 25-24 in the Dunsmore Cup, the final of the Reseau du sport etudiant du Quebec conference.

The Mustangs will host the U Sports championship game Nov. 26 at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

The other finalist will be decided in next week's Uteck Bowl between St. Francis Xavier and Saskatchewan.

The X-Men advanced with a 21-14 win over Mount Allison in the Loney Bowl, the Atlantic University Sport final, and the Huskies defeated UBC 23-8 to claim the Hardy Cup as Canada West champions.