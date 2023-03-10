Carleton Ravens beat Cape Breton Capers to reach semis at women's national basketball championship
Watch each tourney game on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app or CBC Gem
Dorcas Buisa led the way with 20 points and added 11 rebounds as the top-ranked Carleton Ravens defeated the Cape Breton Capers 56-51 in the quarterfinals of the U Sports women's basketball Final 8 championship on Thursday in Sydney, N.S.
Kiyara Letlow had nine points and a game-high 19 rebounds for eighth-seeded Cape Breton. Chermensa Van la par, Mackenzee Ryan, and Darah Fleurgin also each scored nine points.
The Ravens will next play the Saint Mary's Huskies in the semifinals on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Capers will face the Calgary Dinos in a consolation game Friday.
WATCH | Carleton Ravens defeat Cape Breton Capers in quarterfinals:
Harpe powers Pandas past Axewomen
Jenna Harpe scored a game-high 29 points as the Alberta Pandas outscored Acadia 22-8 in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Axewomen 61-57.
Claire Signatovich contributed 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for second-ranked Alberta, which was outscored 22-14 in the third quarter.
Elizabeth Iseyemi led seventh-seeded Acadia with 14 points and Julia Sylvester chipped in 11. Sarah Delorey and Haley McDonald had 10 points apiece and contributed nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
The Pandas will face the Queen's Gaels in the semifinals on Saturday. The Axewomen are set to play the UQAM Citadins in a consolation game.
Gaels defeat Citadins in OT
Julia Chadwick added 11 points and six rebounds for third-seeded Queen's. Mulholland also contributed a game-high 15 rebounds.
Fredlyne Verrier led sixth-ranked UQAM with 19 points, while adding nine rebounds. Fredlaine Verrier had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double.
McMillan lifts Huskies over Dinos
Alaina McMillan scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach as the Saint Mary's Huskies beat the Calgary Dinos 70-68.
Sophia Widmeyer had a game-high 16 points, Lucina Beaumont added 13 and Clara Gascoigne chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds for the fourth-ranked Huskies.
Pollyanna Storie led fifth-seeded Calgary with 12 points, while Mya Proctor and Amelie Collin had 11 apiece.
