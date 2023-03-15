Watch the U Sports women's national volleyball championship
Watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Vancouver.
Live action begins Friday from Vancouver
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national volleyball tournament in Vancouver.
Coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET as Dalhousie takes on UQAM in the first of four quarter-finals.
- Canadian universities need to be more inclusive for Para athletes, says Paralympic Athletes' Council chair
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Friday, March 17: Dalhousie vs. UQAM, 4 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: McGill vs. Trinity Western, 6 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Brock vs. UBC, 9 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Manitoba vs. Mount Royal, 11 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 11 p.m. ET
Bronze-medal final
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
Gold-medal final
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?