Watch the U Sports women's national volleyball championship

The best varsity volleyball players in Canada meet in Vancouver for the U Sports Women's Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national volleyball tournament in Vancouver.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET as Dalhousie takes on UQAM in the first of four quarter-finals.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Friday, March 17 : Dalhousie vs. UQAM, 4 p.m. ET

: Dalhousie vs. UQAM, 4 p.m. ET Friday, March 17 : McGill vs. Trinity Western, 6 p.m. ET

: McGill vs. Trinity Western, 6 p.m. ET Friday, March 17 : Brock vs. UBC, 9 p.m. ET

: Brock vs. UBC, 9 p.m. ET Friday, March 17: Manitoba vs. Mount Royal, 11 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 18 : TBD, 9 p.m. ET

: TBD, 9 p.m. ET Saturday, March 18: TBD, 11 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

Sunday, March 19: TBD, 5 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final