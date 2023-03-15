Content
Watch the U Sports women's national volleyball championship

Watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Vancouver.

Live action begins Friday from Vancouver

CBC Sports ·

U Sports Women's Volleyball National Championship: Quarter-final - Dalhousie vs UQAM

40 minutes ago
Live
The best varsity volleyball players in Canada meet in Vancouver for the U Sports Women's Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national volleyball tournament in Vancouver.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET as Dalhousie takes on UQAM in the first of four quarter-finals.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

  • Friday, March 17: Dalhousie vs. UQAM, 4 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 17: McGill vs. Trinity Western, 6 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 17: Brock vs. UBC, 9 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 17: Manitoba vs. Mount Royal, 11 p.m. ET

Semifinals

  • Saturday, March 18: TBD, 9 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 18: TBD, 11 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

  • Sunday, March 19: TBD, 5 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final

  • Sunday, March 19: TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET
