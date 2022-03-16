Skip to Main Content
Sports·Coming Up

Watch the 2022 U Sports women's hockey national championship

The 2022 U Sports women's hockey national championship begins on Thursday in Charlottetown. Watch live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET continuing through Sunday's final.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

USPORTS Women's Hockey National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
The best women's hockey teams from around Canada Take to the Ice in Charlottetown, PEI 0:00

The 2022 U Sports women's hockey national championship begins on Thursday in Charlottetown.

Watch live coverage of all the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above.

USPORTS Women's Hockey National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final

1 day
Live in
1 day
The best women's hockey teams from around Canada Take to the Ice in Charlottetown, PEI 0:00

Coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET with the quarter-finals. A full live-streaming schedule follows below.

Full schedule

  • Thursday, March 24: Quarter-final at 2 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 25: Quarter-final at 2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 26: Semifinal at 3 p.m. ET, semifinal at 6 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, March 27: Bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. ET, gold-medal game at 5 p.m. ET
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now