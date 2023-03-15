Watch the U Sports women's national hockey championship

The best varsity hockey players in Canada meet in Montreal for the quarterfinal of the U Sports Women's Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Montreal.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET as Mount Royal takes on Toronto in the quarter-finals.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Thursday, March 16: Mount Royal vs. Toronto 3 p.m. ET

Mount Royal vs. Toronto 3 p.m. ET Thursday, March 16: UNB vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET

UNB vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, March 17: StFX vs. UBC, 3 p.m. ET

StFX vs. UBC, 3 p.m. ET Friday, March 17: Nipissing vs. Concordia, 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 18 : TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

: TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 18: TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal game

Sunday, March 19: 3 p.m. ET, TBD

Gold-medal game