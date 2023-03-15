Watch the U Sports women's national hockey championship
Watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Montreal.
Live action begins Thursday from Montreal
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Montreal.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET as Mount Royal takes on Toronto in the quarter-finals.
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Thursday, March 16: Mount Royal vs. Toronto 3 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 16: UNB vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: StFX vs. UBC, 3 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Nipissing vs. Concordia, 7 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET
Bronze-medal game
- Sunday, March 19: 3 p.m. ET, TBD
Gold-medal game
- Sunday, March 19: 7 p.m. ET, TBD
