Watch the U Sports women's national hockey championship

Watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Montreal.

Live action begins Thursday from Montreal

CBC Sports ·

U Sports Women's Hockey National Championship: Quarter-final

8 hours
Live in
8 hours
The best varsity hockey players in Canada meet in Montreal for the quarterfinal of the U Sports Women's Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national hockey tournament in Montreal.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET as Mount Royal takes on Toronto in the quarter-finals.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

  • Thursday, March 16: Mount Royal vs. Toronto 3 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, March 16: UNB vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 17: StFX vs. UBC, 3 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 17: Nipissing vs. Concordia, 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals

  • Saturday, March 18: TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 18: TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal game

  • Sunday, March 19: 3 p.m. ET, TBD

Gold-medal game

  • Sunday, March 19: 7 p.m. ET, TBD
