Watch the U Sports women's national basketball championship

Watch as some of Canada's finest collegiate female basketball players visit Sydney, Nova Scotia to face off in the quarter-finals of the U Sports Women's Basketball National Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national basketball tournament in Sydney, N.S.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET as UQAM takes on Queen's in the first of four quarter-final matchups.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Thursday, March 9 : UQAM vs Queen's, 10:30 a.m. ET

: UQAM vs Queen's, 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday, March 9 : Acadia vs Alberta, 1 p.m. ET

: Acadia vs Alberta, 1 p.m. ET Thursday, March 9 : Calgary vs Saint Mary's, 4:30 p.m. ET

: Calgary vs Saint Mary's, 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, March 9: Cape Breton vs Carleton , 7 p.m. ET

Consolation semifinals

Friday, March 10 : TBD, 5 p.m. ET

: TBD, 5 p.m. ET Friday, March 10: TBD, 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 11 : TBD, 2 p.m. ET

: TBD, 2 p.m. ET Saturday, March 11: TBD, 5 p.m. ET - Watch on the CBCSports YouTube channel

Consolation final

Sunday, March 12: TBD, 11 a.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

Sunday, March 12: TBD, 2 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final