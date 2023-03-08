Content
Watch the U Sports women's national basketball championship

Watch live action from the U Sports women's national basketball tournament in Sydney, N.S.

Live action begins on Thursday

CBC Sports ·

U Sports Women's Basketball National Championship - Quarter-final - UQAM vs Queen's

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Watch as some of Canada's finest collegiate female basketball players visit Sydney, Nova Scotia to face off in the quarter-finals of the U Sports Women's Basketball National Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national basketball tournament in Sydney, N.S.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET as UQAM takes on Queen's in the first of four quarter-final matchups.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

  • Thursday, March 9: UQAM vs Queen's, 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, March 9: Acadia vs  Alberta, 1 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, March 9: Calgary vs Saint Mary's, 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, March 9: Cape Breton vs Carleton , 7 p.m. ET

Consolation semifinals

  • Friday, March 10: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 10: TBD, 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals

  • Saturday, March 11: TBD, 2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 11: TBD, 5 p.m. ET - Watch on the CBCSports YouTube channel

Consolation final

  • Sunday, March 12: TBD, 11 a.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

  • Sunday, March 12: TBD, 2 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final

  • Sunday, March 12: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
