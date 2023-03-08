Watch the U Sports women's national basketball championship
Watch live action from the U Sports women's national basketball tournament in Sydney, N.S.
Live action begins on Thursday
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's national basketball tournament in Sydney, N.S.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET as UQAM takes on Queen's in the first of four quarter-final matchups.
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Thursday, March 9: UQAM vs Queen's, 10:30 a.m. ET
- Thursday, March 9: Acadia vs Alberta, 1 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 9: Calgary vs Saint Mary's, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 9: Cape Breton vs Carleton , 7 p.m. ET
Consolation semifinals
- Friday, March 10: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 10: TBD, 7 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 5 p.m. ET - Watch on the CBCSports YouTube channel
Consolation final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 11 a.m. ET
Bronze-medal final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 2 p.m. ET
Gold-medal final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
