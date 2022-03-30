Watch the 2022 U Sports women's basketball national championship
The 2022 U Sports women's basketball national championship begins on Thursday in Kingston, Ont. Watch live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
The 2022 U Sports women's national basketball championship begins on Thursday in Kingston, Ont.
Watch live coverage of all the action with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above beginning on Thursday with quarter-final matches at 1 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. ET.
Action resumes on Friday at 6 p.m. ET for the first consolation semifinal, with the second consolation semifinal set for 8 p.m. ET.
Return on Saturday for the semifinals, slated for 3 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.
The tournament wraps on Sunday, beginning with the consolation final at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the bronze-medal match at 3 p.m. ET and gold-medal game at 6 p.m. ET.
