Western wins 8th Vanier Cup, overcoming halftime deficit to Saskatchewan
Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the Western Mustangs, who won their eighth Vanier Cup on Saturday, defeating Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 in Laval, Que.
Mustangs' 1st U Sports men's football championship victory since 2017
Western University defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 on Saturday afternoon to win the Vanier Cup in Quebec City.
Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the Mustangs.
It's the eighth time that Western has won the Canadian university football championship.
More to come.
