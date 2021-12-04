Skip to Main Content
Western wins 8th Vanier Cup, overcoming halftime deficit to Saskatchewan

Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the Western Mustangs, who won their eighth Vanier Cup on Saturday, defeating Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 in Laval, Que.

Mustangs' 1st U Sports men's football championship victory since 2017

Mustangs' Keon Edwards pushes Huskies defensive back Charlie Ringland during second-quarter action of Saturday's Vanier Cup in Quebec City. Western prevailed 27-21 over Saskatchewan at Laval Stadium for its eighth Canadian university football title. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Western University defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 on Saturday afternoon to win the Vanier Cup in Quebec City.

Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the Mustangs.

It's the eighth time that Western has won the Canadian university football championship.

