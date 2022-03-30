Watch the 2022 U Sports track & field national championship
The 2022 U Sports track & field national championship begins on Thursday in Saint John, N.B. Watch live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Live coverage continues on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
The 2022 U Sports track and field national championship begins on Thursday in Saint John, N.B.
Watch live coverage of all the action with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET and on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
