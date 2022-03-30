Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2022 U Sports track & field national championship

The 2022 U Sports track & field national championship begins on Thursday in Saint John, N.B. Watch live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 U Sports track and field national championship begins on Thursday in Saint John, N.B.

Watch live coverage of all the action with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET and on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

