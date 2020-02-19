Watch the 2020 U Sports Swimming Championships
Watch live action from the 2020 U Sports Swimming Championships, a showcase of the premier university swimmers in Canada.
Watch live from Victoria beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports Swimming Championships, a showcase of the premier university swimmers in Canada.
Action begins live from Victoria on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the Day 1 heats.
Return at 9 p.m. ET for the Day 1 finals.
Coverage continues throughout the event, which resumes on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
