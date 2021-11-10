Skip to Main Content
U Sports women's rugby national championship

Watch live action from the 2021 U Sports women's rugby championship.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

USPORTS Women's Rugby National Championship on CBC

Queen's University in Kingston, ON will be the host of this year's USPORTS Women's Rugby National Championship. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's rugby national championship in Kingston, Ont.

The top university women's rugby teams in the country will be hosted by the national No. 2 ranked Queen's Gaels at Nixon Field with CBC Sports' live streaming coverage beginning on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET with the quarter-final matchups.

Semifinals begin on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and conclude with the gold medal game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m ET.

Along with host Queen's, the event also features No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds, No. 3 Laval Rouge et Or, Ottawa Gee-Gees, Guelph Gryphons, Victoria Vikes, St. Francis Xavier X-Women and Acadia Axe Women.

