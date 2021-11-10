Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports women's rugby national championship in Kingston, Ont.

The top university women's rugby teams in the country will be hosted by the national No. 2 ranked Queen's Gaels at Nixon Field with CBC Sports' live streaming coverage beginning on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET with the quarter-final matchups.

Semifinals begin on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and conclude with the gold medal game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m ET.

Along with host Queen's, the event also features No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds, No. 3 Laval Rouge et Or, Ottawa Gee-Gees, Guelph Gryphons, Victoria Vikes, St. Francis Xavier X-Women and Acadia Axe Women.