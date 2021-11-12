Watch U Sports women's field hockey national championship

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 U Sports women's field hockey national championship in Toronto.

The Toronto Varsity Blues will host the Victoria Vikes, who are looking to repeat as national champions while playing in their fifth final in six seasons.

The two standout squads will face off in a best-of-three series for the McCrae Cup at the University of Toronto's Back Campus Fields.

Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 12 (6 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 13 (3 p.m. ET)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Nov. 14 (2 p.m. ET)