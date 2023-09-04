Reigning MVP Edwards embraces leadership role as blue-blood Western seeks Vanier Cup bid

Western University running back Keon Edwards remembers his first carry well.

After being recruited to Canada's "Running Back U" in 2018, the Toronto native spent his first two seasons buried on an extremely deep Mustangs depth chart and had the 2020 season wiped out due to COVID-19. But it left the door open for his first offensive touch on home field in London, Ont., against the McMaster Marauders in 2021.

"I had the mindset that this cannot be [just] a five-yard gain, this needs to be more," Edwards told CBC Sports about a carry that went for 30 yards. "I just hit the inside gap and made a bounce to the outside. Then I remember getting hit late to tack on another 15 yards.

"My emotions were through the roof … I was just like, 'Okay, now it's time to go.'"

Edwards would go on to rack up 174 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on the game to kick off a superlative season that saw him lead the country in both rushing yards (838) and touchdowns (nine) during six regular-season games. He added another 449 yards and seven touchdowns in five playoff games en route to a Vanier Cup title — Western's first since 2017.

WATCH | Western running back Keon Edwards a dominant force in U Sports:

What is it that makes 2022 OUA MVP Keon Edwards so different? Duration 1:10 Western Mustangs running back Keon Edwards has proven to be a dominant force in U Sports football.

The breakout was abrupt, but not exactly unexpected to Western running back coach and director of football operations Jake Kirk, who first started working on-field with Edwards in his first season in 2018, overseeing the development of the back who worked extensively in the weight room during COVID-19.

"Through the COVID year … we were able to do a lot of things in the off-season that we were never able to do," Kirk told� CBC Sports. "We were able to have more meetings and get in-person training sessions. And just through that time, Keon was able to hone his abilities as a running back.

"It was apparent from day one of [2021] camp that Keon was going to be special … Him and [2019 starting running back Trey Humes] were like brothers, the two of them were just feeding off each other's energy."

Making each touch count

For an encore in 2022, the five-foot-11, 230-pound Edwards eclipsed 100 rushing yards in all 11 regular season and playoff games he played to once again lead U SPORTS in rushing with 1,533 yards, to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns — and did it while splitting carries with another top-five Ontario University Athletics rusher in Edouard Wanadi, who averaged over 100 yards per game himself.

Although Wanadi received a four-year suspension last November after being found in violation of the anti-doping rule set out by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, the competitive nature of Western's backfield is something that can always be relied on as a constant in an offence overseen by legendary Western head coach Greg Marshall.

"The biggest thing that I try to instill in the backs is if you get three touches, all three of those have to count," Kirk said. "Our guys have done a fantastic job of getting in there and the second they touch the ball, they make a play. And when they're capable of doing that, the offence works better, the guys stay healthy, and they stay fresher for longer.

"Having a rotation is critical and it is something that guys kind of have to get used to. But when you have fantastic leaders like Keon in the room who are capable of bringing guys along and making them understand, 'It's not me, it's not you, it's us', guys start falling in line."

WATCH | Mustangs win 2021 Vanier Cup title:

Western Mustangs ride to 2021 Vanier Cup victory over Saskatchewan Huskies Duration 4:53 Evan Hillock threw two touchdown passes to Griffin Campbell as the Western Mustangs beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 to win the Vanier Cup for an eighth time.

Entering the 2023 season, backup rusher Keanu Yazbeck of Kirkland, Que., had just 39 career carries, but when given the opportunity, he busted off a 60-yard touchdown on his first carry of the season on Aug. 26 against the York Lions.

Edwards responded with a 29-yard touchdown of his own, followed by a 67-yard scamper that wrapped the reigning OUA MVP's day up before half with just eight carries for 128 yards in an 83-0 blowout.

🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS! <br><br>The reigning @ouasports MVP gets his first TD of the year with a 29-yard run, just before the end of the opening quarter. <br><br>WES l 21<br>YRK l 0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunWithUs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunWithUs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WesternMustangs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WesternMustangs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WESvsYRK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WESvsYRK</a> <a href="https://t.co/fojaPaopqR">pic.twitter.com/fojaPaopqR</a> —@WesternMustangs

While the production is always nice, the 23-year-old is embracing his leadership role more since attending the CFL combine in March and signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in May, before being released by the team in June during final roster cuts ahead of the season.

"It was the best learning experience for me because I learned ... what it takes to actually be a pro, and that's what I bring back to his team," Edwards said. "I'm trying to show younger players if you want to go to the next level, this is how it's done.

"It taught me how to be a leader … I've learned so many things from being in meetings led by [Tiger-Cats special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold] ... [The experience] taught me how to be a man."

Edwards takes that selfless attitude — including the willingness to want to play special teams — back to a Western squad that looks to be one of the favourites to hoist the Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 25.

