Lifelong connection between coach, star player has helped establish UVic field hockey dynasty
Anna Mollenhauer headed to national team after helped win school's 15th title
The Victoria Vikes women's field hockey team has been nothing short of sensational under 39-year head coach Lynne Beecroft, capturing a 15th national title — and fourth straight — with a two-game sweep of the York Lions on Nov. 5.
That historic stretch has been buoyed by star defender Anna Mollenhauer and assistant coach Krista Thompson, who have known each other since Mollenhauer was a toddler following her field hockey-playing mother around at practice.
"[Anna] always had a stick and ball in her hands," Thompson said, recollecting on her first interaction with a young Mollenhauer, now 23. "She was — and still is — shy, so you try to worm your way in, having conversations with little ones as you would.
"And I think it's something that I would say is probably a strength of mine, having the ability to connect with anyone of all ages."
"She was always so nice, but I was always intimidated by her because she was, like, Krista. She was the face of field hockey in Victoria," Mollenhauer said, referencing Thompson's stature as a coach at all levels, from youth to international. "I just remember her presence on the field."
Mollenhauer eventually developed into a top university recruit and had an opportunity to join dominant UBC for her freshman year in 2017, but ultimately made the decision to select UVic, citing family ties and experiences with Thompson and Beecroft as deciding factors.
Mollenhauer immediately made an impact with the Vikes, being named top rookie in the Canada West (CW) conference and setting an example for the rest of the team.
"I think Anna just sort of watches and learns," Thompson said. "She's very quiet, but she's always processing. I wouldn't say she was thrust into a leadership role, I think she came in and basically announced 'here I am', but it's all based on her skill-set, drive and work ethic."
Going into Mollenhauer's second year, the Vikes' coaching staff decided to implement a leadership group rather than an individual captain, meaning the team would vote on four different captains at various different ages, one of which went to Mollenhauer.
"I will never forget that moment because I was like, 'What, you voted? I'm just a second-year, I know nothing'. I felt very under-qualified," Mollenhauer said.
That same feeling extended to collecting her first of a record three Liz Hoffman Awards, which recognizes the U Sports women's field hockey player of the year.
"Recognition is not something that Anna seeks out, it sort of just comes to her," Thompson said. "She probably is the most humble athlete I've ever coached. Hands down, bar none."
Support system through trials and tribulations
"I didn't feel mentally, physically and emotionally that I was in the right state to go to Europe to train with the seniors," said Mollenhauer, who felt burned out after a summer of playing with the national team. "I don't think that I would have been bringing my best self with me if I had gone.
"I wanted to play with Justine Balen, and Emily Wong, who were a couple of my closest friends on the team because it was their last season."
Mollenhauer collected another title with the Vikes that year, potting two goals in the clinching game and earning MVP honours while playing on a broken foot.
The injury would have kept her out the following season had it not been cancelled outright due to COVID-19.
"There was a whole slew of things that prevented her from participating in on field physical training," Thompson said. "But she came out every day, was very supportive of her teammates, and diligently followed the rehab program that she was given."
Since the injury, Mollenhauer has won two more U Sports championships, two more player-of-the-year awards, a 2021 Pan American junior championship gold medal, and a 2022 Pan American Cup bronze with Canada.
"[Thompson's] been there in the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. I attribute so much of my success and the person I am today to Krista," Mollenhauer said. "It's emotional thinking about the impact she's had on me, and how it sends back our relationship to a point before I can even remember.
"It's sad to think that my time playing under her as a Vike is done, but I know that our relationship will continue to grow as I move throughout the rest of my field hockey career and life. I'm eternally grateful for Krista and everything that she has done for me."
