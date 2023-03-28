Nova Scotia puts on a show at the national basketball championships
Halifax builds on men's tourney tradition, Sydney, N.S., creates own in women's game
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams were the stars of the 2023 U Sports Final 8 weekend earlier this month when they became the first university in 38 years to claim both national basketball titles in the same year.
But every great story needs a fantastic setting, and the province of Nova Scotia delivered exactly that — building on a sterling tradition for the men's tournament in Halifax and cultivating a new one in Sydney, N.S., for the women's tournament.
Halifax being home to the men's national basketball championship is nothing new.
Thirty-four of the 60 men's national tournaments have been held in the province's capital, including 26 times at the Scotiabank Centre, the site of this year's event where fans were treated to an instant classic of a final.
WATCH | Carelton tops StFX in double-OT thriller:
For the fourth time in the last seven years, Sports & Entertainment Atlantic (S|E|A), an event management company based in Halifax, organized the men's national championship in conjunction with U Sports and an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) school.
"We explored a lot of new ideas when it came to on-court activations, in-venue and out-of-venue hospitality, and ticketing to name a few," said Chris Jamieson, the tournament organizer and Director of Fan Services at S|E|A.
"We also took some risks with completely new ideas," he told CBC Sports. "This year, we launched two very successful community outreach plans that provided opportunities for minor basketball teams within our community to witness some Final 8 action. We had over 1,500 minor basketball youth in the building, which created a very special atmosphere."
Halifax, we truly are a sports city 🔥<br><br>With an attendance record of 40,092, we’ve officially set a new all-time record for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a> Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship 👏<br><br>The largest attendance prior to this was 39,490 in 2001, also here in Halifax.<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Final8isHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Final8isHome</a> <a href="https://t.co/uAeDcBy4j1">pic.twitter.com/uAeDcBy4j1</a>—@ProducedBySEA
Those 1,500-strong were part of a Final 8 attendance record of 40,092, a number not far off from the U Sports attendance record of 43,513 set at the 2016 University Cup held at the same venue, also organized by S|E|A.
"Compared to other larger cities in Canada, when these events come to [Halifax] they immediately become the hot ticket and do not need to compete with other major shows or events," Jamieson said.
"Local businesses are welcoming, fans are receptive, and surrounding communities rally around the event which ultimately helps improve the overall experience."
CBU building its own tradition
Four hundred kilometres northwest of Halifax, the women's national basketball championship was experiencing that same passionate Maritime support at the Sullivan Field House, with Cape Breton University (CBU) acting as both host and organizer of the event.
Unlike the men's championship, the women's tournament is a rarity in Nova Scotia, last being held in the province in 1980, and only being held in a Maritime province in six of the previous 50 events.
"[The host] is really only guaranteed two games, so with that you want to make sure that the stands are full, and that's where we created a bundled tournament package," said CBU's Chris Bell to CBC Sports.
Bell had various responsibilities as championship convener, including organizing the overall promotion and ticketing strategy for the event.
"Tickets were purchased through a grassroots sales initiative where we went door-to-door to small-to-medium sized businesses … [as well as] the general public. And the people that wanted to buy these tickets were basketball fans and wanted to see these great student athletes as they vie for a national championship."
WATCH | Carleton takes down Queen's in national championship:
While the team succeeded in filling the newly renovated arena — including packing the 1,000-plus capacity complex in the final — a primary goal of hosting was to showcase the facilities that are open to the public to use for community programs and other recreational sports, as well as use the platform to display a form of entertainment that is available to fans throughout the year.
A sold out Sullivan Field House is loving what its seeing so far with <a href="https://twitter.com/gocapersgo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gocapersgo</a> leading <a href="https://twitter.com/CURavens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CURavens</a> 27-24 in the second quarter of the <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a> Women’s Final 8 Championship quarterfinal. <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTS_Bball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTS_Bball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saltwire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saltwire</a> <a href="https://t.co/geSsoTP0mc">pic.twitter.com/geSsoTP0mc</a>—@CBPost_Jeremy
"It was with purpose and intent to create a kind of 'Toronto Raptors' fan experience, having the music playing, giving away T-shirts and having the young kids participate in the starting lineups and the national anthem," Bell said.
With the women's Final 8 in the books, CBU now looks to further build upon that relationship with the community at the 2023 men's soccer championship in the fall, having also hosted the 2021 women's tournament.
But beyond the community engagement, each major event also helps put a smaller school like CBU on the map.
"[Consistently hosting events] could be a swing factor for a young student athlete from a recruitment perspective, but also from a general student aspect [when they notice] a smaller school … vying for national titles all the time," Bell said.
"A student in western Canada when they see that may say, 'you know, what, I want to go to that school.'"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?