Watch the 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship

The 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship begins on Friday in Winnipeg.

Watch live coverage of all the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches with CBC Sports by clicking on the video players below.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the quarter-finals, at 1:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET, and at 9 p.m. ET.

USPORTS Women's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Mount Royal vs. Brock Live in The best women's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Calgary, Alberta 0:00

USPORTS Men's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Queen’s vs. Alberta Live in The best men's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Winnipeg, Manitoba 0:00

USPORTS Men's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Trinity Western at Manitoba Live in The best men's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Winnipeg, Manitoba 0:00

Full schedule