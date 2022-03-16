Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship

The 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship begins on Friday in Winnipeg. Watch live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET continuing through Sunday's medal matches.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
(U Sports)

The 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship begins on Friday in Winnipeg.

Watch live coverage of all the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches with CBC Sports by clicking on the video players below.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the quarter-finals, at 1:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET, and at 9 p.m. ET.

USPORTS Women's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Mount Royal vs. Brock

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
The best women's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Calgary, Alberta 0:00

USPORTS Men's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Queen’s vs. Alberta

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
The best men's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Winnipeg, Manitoba 0:00

USPORTS Men's Volleyball National Championship on CBC - Quarter-final - Trinity Western at Manitoba

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
The best men's volleyball teams from around Canada take to the court in Winnipeg, Manitoba 0:00

Full schedule

  • Friday, March 25: Quarter-final at 1:30 p.m. ET, quarter-final at 3:30 p.m. ET, quarter-final at 9 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 26: Semifinal at 7 p.m. ET, semifinal at 9 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, March 27: Bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. ET, gold-medal game at 5 p.m. ET
