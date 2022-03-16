Watch the 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship
The 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship begins on Friday in Winnipeg. Watch live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET continuing through Sunday's medal matches.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET
The 2022 U Sports men's volleyball national championship begins on Friday in Winnipeg.
Watch live coverage of all the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches with CBC Sports by clicking on the video players below.
Coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the quarter-finals, at 1:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET, and at 9 p.m. ET.
Full schedule
- Friday, March 25: Quarter-final at 1:30 p.m. ET, quarter-final at 3:30 p.m. ET, quarter-final at 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 26: Semifinal at 7 p.m. ET, semifinal at 9 p.m. ET
- Sunday, March 27: Bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. ET, gold-medal game at 5 p.m. ET
