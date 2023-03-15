Watch the U Sports men's national volleyball championship

Watch as some of Canada's finest male collegiate athletes visit Halifax for the U Sports Men's Basketball National Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's national volleyball tournament in Hamilton, Ont.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET as Toronto takes on Alberta.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Friday, March 17 : Toronto vs. Alberta, 1 p.m. ET

: Toronto vs. Alberta, 1 p.m. ET Friday, March 17 : Windsor vs. Sherbrooke, 3 p.m ET

: Windsor vs. Sherbrooke, 3 p.m ET Friday, March 17 : Saskatchewan vs. McMaster, 6 p.m ET

: Saskatchewan vs. McMaster, 6 p.m ET Friday, March 17: Montreal vs. Trinity Western, 8 p.m ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 18 : TBD, 6 p.m. ET

: TBD, 6 p.m. ET Saturday, March 18: TBD, 8 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

Sunday, March 19: TBD, 3 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final