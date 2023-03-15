Watch the U Sports men's national volleyball championship
Watch live action from the U Sports men's national volleyball tournament in Hamilton, Ont.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's national volleyball tournament in Hamilton, Ont.
Coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET as Toronto takes on Alberta.
- Canadian universities need to be more inclusive for Para athletes, says Paralympic Athletes' Council chair
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Friday, March 17: Toronto vs. Alberta, 1 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Windsor vs. Sherbrooke, 3 p.m ET
- Friday, March 17: Saskatchewan vs. McMaster, 6 p.m ET
- Friday, March 17: Montreal vs. Trinity Western, 8 p.m ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 8 p.m. ET
Bronze-medal final
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 3 p.m. ET
Gold-medal final
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 6 p.m. ET
