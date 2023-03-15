Watch the U Sports men's national hockey championship
Watch live action from the U Sports men's national hockey tournament in Charlottetown.
Live action begins from Charlottetown on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's national hockey tournament in Charlottetown.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET as Saint Mary's takes on UQTR in the first of four quarter-final matchups.
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Thursday, March 16: Saint Mary's vs. UQTR, 11 a.m. ET
- Thursday, March 16: Concordia vs. UNB, 6 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Alberta vs. Windsor, 11 a.m. ET
- Friday, March 17: Calgary vs. UPEI, 6 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 18: TBD, 6 p.m. ET
Bronze-medal game
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 12 p.m. ET
Gold-medal game
- Sunday, March 19: TBD, 6 p.m. ET
