Watch the U Sports men's national hockey championship

The best varsity hockey players in Canada meet on Prince Edward Island for the U Sports Men's Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's national hockey tournament in Charlottetown.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET as Saint Mary's takes on UQTR in the first of four quarter-final matchups.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Thursday, March 16 : Saint Mary's vs. UQTR, 11 a.m. ET

: Saint Mary's vs. UQTR, 11 a.m. ET Thursday, March 16 : Concordia vs. UNB, 6 p.m. ET

: Concordia vs. UNB, 6 p.m. ET Friday, March 17 : Alberta vs. Windsor, 11 a.m. ET

: Alberta vs. Windsor, 11 a.m. ET Friday, March 17: Calgary vs. UPEI, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 18 : TBD, 12 p.m. ET

: TBD, 12 p.m. ET Saturday, March 18: TBD, 6 p.m. ET

Bronze-medal game

Sunday, March 19: TBD, 12 p.m. ET

Gold-medal game