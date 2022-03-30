Watch the 2022 U Sports men's hockey national championship
The 2022 U Sports men's hockey national championship begins on Thursday in Wolfville, N.S. Watch live coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET
The 2022 U Sports men's hockey national championship begins on Thursday in Wolfville, N.S.
Watch live coverage of all the action with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET with the first of four quarter-final matchups. The second goes on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.
Action continues with quarter-finals on Friday at 12 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET. Semifinals begin on Saturday with games at 12 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.
The bronze-medal match goes on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the gold-medal game at 6:30 p.m. ET.
