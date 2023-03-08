Watch the U Sports men's national basketball championship
Watch live action from the U Sports men's national basketball tournament in Halifax.
Live action begins on Friday in Halifax
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's basketball tournament in Halifax.
Coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET as UQAM takes on Carleton in the first of four quarter-final matchups.
A full schedule follows below:
Quarter-finals
- Friday, March 10: UQAM vs. Carleton, 11 a.m. ET
- Friday, March 10: Winnipeg vs. Ottawa, 1 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 10: Queen's vs. StFX, 5 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 10: UPEI vs. Victoria, 7 p.m. ET
Consolation semifinals
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 11 a.m. ET
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 1 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 11: TBD, 7 p.m. ET
Consolation final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 11 a.m. ET
Bronze-medal final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 1 p.m. ET
Gold-medal final
- Sunday, March 12: TBD, 5 p.m. ET
