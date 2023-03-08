Watch the U Sports men's national basketball championship

Watch as some of Canada's finest male collegiate athletes visit Halifax for the U Sports Men's Basketball National Championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports men's basketball tournament in Halifax.

Coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET as UQAM takes on Carleton in the first of four quarter-final matchups.

A full schedule follows below:

Quarter-finals

Friday, March 10 : UQAM vs. Carleton, 11 a.m. ET

: UQAM vs. Carleton, 11 a.m. ET Friday, March 10 : Winnipeg vs. Ottawa, 1 p.m. ET

: Winnipeg vs. Ottawa, 1 p.m. ET Friday, March 10 : Queen's vs. StFX, 5 p.m. ET

: Queen's vs. StFX, 5 p.m. ET Friday, March 10: UPEI vs. Victoria, 7 p.m. ET

Consolation semifinals

Saturday, March 11 : TBD, 11 a.m. ET

: TBD, 11 a.m. ET Saturday, March 11: TBD, 1 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Saturday, March 11 : TBD, 5 p.m. ET

: TBD, 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 11: TBD, 7 p.m. ET

Consolation final

Sunday, March 12: TBD, 11 a.m. ET

Bronze-medal final

Sunday, March 12: TBD, 1 p.m. ET

Gold-medal final