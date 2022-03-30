Watch the 2022 U Sports men's basketball national championship
The 2022 U Sports men's basketball national championship begins on Thursday in Edmonton. Watch live coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET
The 2022 U Sports men's national basketball championship begins on Thursday in Edmonton.
Watch live coverage of all the action with CBC Sports by clicking on the video player above beginning on Friday with quarter-final matches at 3 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, and 10 p.m. ET.
Action resumes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the first consolation semifinal, with the second consolation semifinal set for 5 p.m. ET. The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.
The tournament wraps on Sunday, beginning with the consolation final at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the bronze-medal match at 5 p.m. ET and gold-medal game at 8 p.m. ET.
