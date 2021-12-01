Skip to Main Content
Sports·U SPORTS FOOTBALL

Watch the 2021 U Sports Vanier Cup

The 2021 Vanier Cup is on the line on Saturday in Quebec City as the Western Mustangs battle the Saskatchewan Huskies. Watch live coverage of the game beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·

USport 2021 Vanier Cup on CBC: Saskatchewan vs Western

41 minutes
Live in
41 minutes
The Saskatchewan Huskies take on the Western Mustangs in the 56th Vanier Cup from the Stade Telus - Université Laval in Quebec City. 0:00

The 2021 Vanier Cup is on the line on Saturday in Quebec City as the Western Mustangs battle the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Watch live coverage of the game by clicking on the video player above, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Western is in search of their eighth title and first since 2017. Saskatchewan won its third and most recent title in 1998. The Huskies appeared in four of the five finals between 2002 and 2006, losing each time.

WATCH | 2021 Vanier Cup preview:

What to expect at the 2021 Vanier Cup

3 days ago
4:40
CBC's Signa Butler and Justin Dunk sit down to discuss the game-breakers and tactical battles to watch for when the Western Mustangs take on the Saskatchewan Huskies in Laval, Que. at the 2021 Vanier Cup. 4:40

The 2020 Vanier Cup was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calgary Dinos won it in 2019.

WATCH | Looking back at the Vanier Cup:

Vanier Cup: Past stars of university football's biggest game

2 years ago
2:37
With the Vanier Cup taking place this week, take a look back at some of the game's biggest past stars. 2:37
