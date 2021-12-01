Watch the 2021 U Sports Vanier Cup
The 2021 Vanier Cup is on the line on Saturday in Quebec City as the Western Mustangs battle the Saskatchewan Huskies. Watch live coverage of the game beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
The 2021 Vanier Cup is on the line on Saturday in Quebec City as the Western Mustangs battle the Saskatchewan Huskies.
Watch live coverage of the game by clicking on the video player above, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Western is in search of their eighth title and first since 2017. Saskatchewan won its third and most recent title in 1998. The Huskies appeared in four of the five finals between 2002 and 2006, losing each time.
WATCH | 2021 Vanier Cup preview:
The 2020 Vanier Cup was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calgary Dinos won it in 2019.
WATCH | Looking back at the Vanier Cup:
