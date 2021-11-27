Western advances to Vanier Cup with dominant win over StFX in Mitchell Bowl
Mustangs will face winner of Uteck Bowl between Montreal, Saskatchewan
The Western Mustangs emphatically punched their ticket to the 2021 Vanier Cup with a 61-6 rout of visiting St. Francis Xavier in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.
The Mustangs did most of their damage on the ground. The X-Men had no answer for Western rusher Edouard Wanadi, who racked up 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Trey Humes also had three touchdowns on 91 rushing yards, and Keon Edwards had 104 yards and a TD.
WATCH | Mustangs take down X-Men in Mitchell Bowl:
Quarterback Evan Hillock attempted just 10 passes, completing eight, for 114 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown strike to Griffin Campbell in the first quarter.
Western kicker Brian Garrity converted all eight of Western's touchdowns and added a 32-yard field goal.
Max Capriotti had field goals of 42 and 47 yards for StFX.
Western will face the winner of Saturday's Uteck Bowl between Montreal and Saskatchewan in the Vanier Cup.
WATCH | Looking back at the Vanier Cup:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?