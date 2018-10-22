Live Blog

Follow the sexual assault trial of former Canadian gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker

A sexual assault trial involving the former coach of the Canadian national women's gymnastics team has been delayed until Tuesday in Sarnia, Ont. Follow CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux's live updates from the Dave Brubaker trial.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux provides live updates from Sarnia, Ont.

Former Canadian national gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, pictured coaching at the 2012 London Olympics, is facing multiple sexual offences spanning an eight-year period from 2000 to 2007. (IOC) Follow CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux's live updates from the trial of former Canadian gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker:

