Wolfpack fall to Rhinos for 6th straight loss in Super League

The Leeds Rhinos ran in 11 tries Thursday, hammering the Toronto Wolfpack 66-12 in handing the transatlantic rugby league team its sixth straight defeat in Super League play.

The lopsided loss matched the most points the Wolfpack have ever conceded. They were beaten 66-10 by Warrington in Challenge Cup play in May 2018.

Toronto (0-6-0) was coming off a 32-0 loss at the hands of defending champion St. Helens that marked the first time the Wolfpack had ever been blanked.

The offence let Toronto down last week. This time it was the defence that was cut open repeatedly with Leeds leading 36-6 at halftime. The Rhinos outgained the Wolfpack 881 metres to 426 in the first half with Toronto missing 19 tackles.

The Wolfpack's defence stiffened in the second half, but the damage was done.

The game at Emerald Headingley Stadium was Toronto coach Brian McDermott's first against his former club.