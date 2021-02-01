Toronto fails to make list of final 3 host cities for the 2026 Gay Games
Toronto has failed to make the final list of three cities to host the 2026 Gay Games. In August, the Ontario capital made the list of eight candidates cities from the original list of 20. But the Federation of Gay Games selected Guadalajara, Mexico; Munich and Valencia, Spain as the three finalists on the weekend.
"We're disappointed we're not moving forward. From 20 cities, shortlisted to eight and now three — we just didn't quite make it," said Bob Richardson, spokesperson for the Toronto 2026 Gay Games bid committee.
The 2022 Gay Games are scheduled for November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Held every four years, the Gay Games are a global sport and cultural event open to all, bringing together 12,000 participants competing in 34 sports.
The winning host city is expected to be announced in 2022.
