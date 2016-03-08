Tim Wharnsby
Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for more than 25 years for CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun. He has been to three Winter Olympics, 11 Stanley Cups, a world championship as well as 17 world junior championships, 13 Memorial Cups and 13 University Cups. The native of Waterloo, Ont., always has his eye out for an underdog story.
Latest from Tim Wharnsby
Red Sox set off fireworks early as 4 home runs crush Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox crushed the Vladimir Guerrero Jr.-less Toronto Blue Jays on Victoria Day.
Canes have no answer for Bruins as East final ends without incident
the East final finished without any controversy. In a series finale, in which, ironically, there were five hand-passes detected and called, the Bruins skated off with a 4-0 victory and a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday.
Reality setting in for underdog Hurricanes as Bruins push them to brink
After the Hurricanes dropped a difficult 2-1 decision to fall behind 3-0 in their best-of-seven East final against the Boston Bruins at home on Tuesday evening, Carolina knows the end to their season is near.
Has the clock struck midnight for the Cinderella Hurricanes?
Through two games, the glass slipper appears to no longer fit the Carolina Hurricanes. Boston Bruins defencemen accounted for three goals and six points, as the Bruins beat the Hurricanes 6-2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the East finals.
Bruins' power play rips Game 1 from Hurricanes
Tuukka Rask bailed out his teammates with an astonishing 14-save second period and then the power play rescued the Boston Bruins early in the third of the East final opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Without Tavares, Canada counting on young talent to shine at hockey worlds
Canada's roster for the world championship took a hit Thursday when John Tavares returned to Toronto with an oblique injury. Now, the focus shifts to the young talent on GM Jason Botterill's roster to bring home gold for the first time since 2016.
Bruins, Sharks seem destined for Stanley Cup clash — but some 'jerks' stand in the way
The Bruins, Hurricanes, Sharks and Blues all have a legitimate shot at the winning the Stanley Cup. But in analyzing the two Conference finals, Tim Wharnsby sees the Bruins and Sharks prevailing. Should that happen, a clash between Sharks centre Joe Thornton and his old team in the Stanley Cup final would be quite a story.
Bruins' McAvoy latest to give NHL's Wheel of Justice a spin
Boston defenceman Charlie McAvoy's hit on Josh Anderson had all the earmarks of the penalty that doomed the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. But while the Bruins suffered no damage from the penalty in Game 6, it's likely McAvoy will face suspension.
Angst over Oilers hiring Ken Holland is understandable — but misguided
The news that Ken Holland had been lured away from his new cushy advisory role with the Detroit Red Wings and seduced with a treasure chest of cash to take over the Edmonton Oilers immediately was met with vitriol on social media. But a closer look suggests the new GM can get the Oilers out of their current mess.
Bruins' stars rising to occasion in series with Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins now have as many wins in their 2019 Stanley Cup playoff run as there are seas, heavens and wonders of the world. Yes, the seventh victory was significant for Boston as the club appears to have found its groove.
Bruins show their playoff battle-tested selves in tying series 2-2
The dignity and difficulty in succeeding in the Stanley Cup playoffs were in full bloom for the Boston Bruins on Thursday.
What doesn't get blocked, Jackets' Bobrovsky stops, a simple recipe for success
A desperate and determined Boston Bruins huffed and puffed in the third period of Game 3 in their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. But they couldn't blow one more goal past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
Matt Duchene finally putting it all together for Stanley Cup push
Life for Columbus' Matt Duchene has been full of twists and turns in the past 30-plus months. But the 28-year-old from Haliburton, Ont., is putting a stamp on this year's Stanley Cup playoffs — one that could lead the Blue Jackets to glory and land the forward a big payday this off-season.
Charlie Coyle acquisition paying off for Bruins GM Sweeney
Sometimes the depth moves made before the trade deadline make all the difference several weeks later in the playoffs.
The race for the Stanley Cup is officially wide open
The elimination of the defending Stanley Cup-champion Washington Capitals has left the NHL playoffs without a single regular-season division champion. It also gives the remaining eight teams real hope of raising the Stanley Cup when it's all said and done.
