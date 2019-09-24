The Story of De Grasse and Coleman

Despite following similar paths in their careers, Canada's Andre De Grasse and American Christian Coleman have yet to race each other professionally in the 100 metres.. CBC Sports' Anson Henry sets up the much-anticipated 100-metre showdown at the upcoming track and field worlds.
