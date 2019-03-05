The Whalers are (sort of) back (again)

The Buzzer is CBC Sports's daily newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered directly to your inbox every weekday.

Here's what you need to know right now from the world of sports:

It's Throwback Tuesday in the NHL

Editor's note: For optimal enjoyment, be sure to listen to the Brass Bonanza while reading today's edition of The Buzzer. Quick trivia question: which Whalers GM got rid of the iconic fight song during his tenure in Hartford? Find out at the end of the newsletter.

So why bring up a franchise that relocated to Raleigh in 1997?

The Carolina Hurricanes will wear Hartford Whalers jerseys for the second time this season to pay homage to their history. The Hurricanes already swapped the red-and-black for green-and-blue in December, when they beat the Boston Bruins 5-3. This time, the "Whalers" travel to Boston in what's sure to bring up plenty of mixed emotions for New Englanders.

It has also been 40 years since the World Hockey Association played its last game.

The WHA emerged as a challenger to the NHL in the 1970s, a time when competing professional leagues like the WHA and ABA were taken more seriously than whatever the AAF is today. The then-New England Whalers, Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordiques and Edmonton Oilers were the only four WHA teams to earn admission to the NHL after the merger in 1979.

For more details, here's Knowlton Nash:

In a final vote, team owners agree to absorb four WHA teams in to the NHL. 2:17

Entry into the NHL came with a new name and logo that incorporates an H in the negative space between the W and the whale's tail. For those of you obsessed with athletics aesthetics, Paul Lukas of Uni Watch interviewed the logo's designer in 2016.

In addition to an iconic insignia, the Whalers had some great players.

Both Gordie Howe and Dave Keon wrapped up their careers in Hartford, Ron Francis spent his first decade in the NHL as a Whaler (and later returned to the franchise as a Hurricane) and many Hartfordites still have a soft spot for guys like Kevin Dineen and Mike Liut. There was even the "Battle of New England" with the Bruins that, despite it being fairly lopsided in Boston's favour, gave rise to one of the most infamous grudges in hockey history: Cam Neely versus Ulf Samuelsson.

But it wasn't meant to be for the WHA's lone American survivor.

New owner Peter Karmanos, not content with low attendance and the fiscal limits of a small market, moved the team to North Carolina in 1997 to become the Hurricanes. The rebranded club, with Francis back in tow, reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2002 and later captured the Cup in 2006 behind strong performances from Eric Staal, Rod Brind'Amour and Conn Smythe-winning netminder Cam Ward.

Since that win, the team has slumped and once again changed owners.

This year though, the Hurricanes are among the most entertaining teams — sorry, bunch of jerks — in the NHL. Young players like Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, along with captain Justin Williams and recent acquisition Nino Niederreiter, are keeping Carolina in the playoff hunt in Brind'Amour's first season as head coach. The team that dares to have fun will put its five-game winning streak on the line tonight against a Bruins squad that is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games.

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield knocks out forward Jordan Martinook in the Carolina's 'Storm Surge' celebration. 2:24

How are the other ex-WHA teams doing this season?

Despite boasting a talented young core, The Colorado Avalanche (né Nordiques) have been inconsistent since returning from the all-star break — dropping their first six games before winning six of their last 10 — and are currently three points out of a wild-card spot.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, could have both iterations of the franchise competing for the Cup this spring; the Arizona Coyotes (remember, the original Jets moved to the desert in 1996) are within two points of a wild-card berth, while the resurrected Jets currently lead the Central Division by a point.

As for the Edmonton Oilers... at least they have Connor McDavid, right?

Look! It's Pucky the Whale! And also former Hartford winger Bob Crawford. (Susan Haigh/Associated Press)

Quickly...

Carey Price can tie a vaunted Montreal Canadiens record tonight. With a win against the Los Angeles Kings, the netminder will match Jacques Plante with 314 victories as a member of the Habs. It may come as a surprise to fans now, but there was a time when Montreal's decision to pin its future hopes on Price came as a shock to many in the hockey world.

The Toronto Blue Jays officially added some pitching depth. The team signed veteran righty Clay Buchholz to a one-year, $3 million US deal with the hopes that he can round out the starting rotation. Buchholz threw a no-hitter in just his second-career start for the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and won a World Series with the franchise in 2013. After some middling seasons, the two-time All-Star bounced back with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

Marc Trestman has a new, Xtreme job. The three-time Grey Cup-winning coach was named the new head coach and general manager of the XFL's Tampa Bay franchise. Trestman, who was also the head coach of the Chicago Bears for two seasons, is the latest recognizable coach after Bob Stoops and Jim Zorn to join the revived football league, which begins play in 2020.

Did Mitch Marner get a new agent? No, but it looks like bothersome Bruin Brad Marchand has weighed in on the young Toronto star's upcoming contract negotiations. Marchand tweeted that Marner's contract "better" have an average annual value of $12 million US after the forward became the first Leaf to reach the 80-point plateau since Phil Kessel in 2013-14. It could be genuine praise from Marchand, or just a tongue-in-cheek remark...

And finally: Trivia time

If you guessed Brian Burke at the top of The Buzzer, you're correct. Burke — who was also briefly the team's president — canned the Brass Bonanza and modified the Whalers' uniforms when he took over in 1992, but left Hartford in 1993 to become the NHL's executive vice president and director of hockey operations.

But the Footloose-esque ban didn't last long. "As soon as I went to the NHL they put it back in. No big deal," Burke told NHL.com in 2008.

You're up to speed. Get The Buzzer delivered to your inbox every weekday by signing up here.

Got an idea, question, comment or other feedback on the newsletter? A hot sports take you want to share? Drop us a line at thebuzzer@cbc.ca.