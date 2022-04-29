What to watch this weekend in sports

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

It's another good weekend to be a sports fan

Here are some things worth paying attention to over the next few days:

The NHL's first-round playoff matchups will be settled tonight.

Ignoring Sunday's meaningless makeup game between the eliminated Winnipeg and Seattle teams, the regular season ends tonight with 15 contests. All 16 post-season teams are already decided, but right now only two playoff matchups are set in stone, both in the Western Conference: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, and Los Angeles vs. Edmonton.

The other two playoff-bound Canadian teams are Calgary and Toronto. The Leafs are facing a challenging matchup vs. either Tampa Bay or Boston, while the Pacific Division champion Flames will play either Nashville or Dallas — whichever finishes higher in the wild-card standings.

One big thing was settled last night: Florida clinched its first Presidents' Trophy for the league's best record. On the flip side, Montreal is guaranteed to finish dead last overall, giving the Canadiens the best chance of landing the No. 1 draft pick via the May 10 lottery.

The second round of the NBA playoffs tips off Sunday.

Alas, the Raptors didn't make it. Their admirable effort to become the first team in league history to win a series after falling behind 3-0 ended with a 132-97 blowout in Game 6 vs. Philadelphia last night. Despite the humbling defeat, Toronto's future looks promising with NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet forming a strong core. Read more about what's next for the Raptors in this piece by CBC Sports' Myles Dichter.

Three of the four second-round matchups are set, and the final one could be settled tonight if Memphis closes out Minnesota in Game 6. If that happens, all eight first-round series will have been won by the higher-seeded team.

Regardless of whether Minnesota forces a Game 7, the second round will tip off Sunday afternoon with defending champion Milwaukee visiting Boston, which is coming off a stunning sweep of star-studded Brooklyn. On Monday, it's Philadelphia vs. Miami and Dallas vs. Phoenix.

The Blue Jays take on the defending American League champs.

After winning three of four vs. Boston, Toronto (13-7) has yet to lose a series this season and is tied for the most wins in the American League. Second-year pitcher Alek Manoah was terrific again last night, tossing seven shutout innings and holding the Red Sox to three hits to earn his fourth win in four starts this year. The big righty has a microscopic 1.44 ERA.

Lefty Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball tonight as AL champion Houston arrives in Toronto for a three-game series. The Astros are off to a 10-9 start after winning the pennant last year.

There's women's soccer on both sides of the pond.

In Europe, the second legs of both UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals will be played Saturday. Defending champ Barcelona shouldn't have much trouble returning to the final after pounding Wolfsburg 5-1 (in front of more than 91,000 fans) in their home leg. The aggregate score in the two-leg series determines the winner.

The other matchup is more interesting from both a competitive and Canadian perspective. Traditional powerhouse Lyon is up 3-2 but playing on the road against rival Paris Saint-Germain. A total of three players from the Olympic-champion Canadian women's national team are on the rosters of these two French clubs — Lyon's Kadeisha Buchanan and PSG's Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema. Both Buchanan and Lawrence were in the starting lineup as defenders in the opening leg, while Huitema, a forward, didn't get on the field. Lyon won five Women's Champions League titles in a row from 2016-2020 (the last four with Buchanan) before getting eliminated in the quarter-finals by PSG last year.

Here in North America, the National Women's Soccer League's regular season kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles-based expansion team Angel City FC facing the North Carolina Courage. If you thought the NWSL season already started, you're not entirely wrong. The league's Challenge Cup tournament opened in March and is now down to the semifinals. Those will be played Wednesday, and the final next Saturday.

Several members of the Canadian national team play in the NWSL, including 38-year-old captain and all-time international goals record-holder Christine Sinclair. The longtime Portland Thorns forward has a new Canadian teammate in Janine Beckie, who spent the last few years with England's Manchester City, and they'll be working with first-year coach Rhian Wilkinson, another Canadian. NWSL all-star Kailen Sheridan, who's expected to inherit Canada's starting goalkeeper job following the retirement of Steph Labbé, was traded in the off-season from Gotham FC to the expansion San Diego Wave. Defender Vanessa Gilles joined Angel FC after a few years in France. Nichelle Prince is hoping for a breakthrough season with the Houston Dash. Read more about Prince and the other Canadians in the NWSL in this piece by CBC Sports contributor John Molinaro.

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team is back on home turf.

Fresh off clinching a World Cup berth by winning their regional qualifying tournament in the Bahamas last weekend, the team is in Langford, B.C., for this week's stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series women's circuit. In the first four tournaments of the season (two in Dubai, two in Spain), Canada has a pair of sixth-place finishes, an eighth and a 10th. That's good for eighth in the standings.

In Langford, the Canadians will face No. 9-ranked Spain on Saturday at 1:58 p.m. ET, unranked Mexico at 5:02 p.m. ET and No. 1 Australia at 9:03 p.m. ET to close out the pool stage. The playoff matches are Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET and culminating with the final at 7:58 p.m. ET.

Every match in the tournament is being live-streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, starting Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch matches on the CBC TV network on Saturday and Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET. Read a full preview of the Langford event by CBC Sports' Abdulhamid Ibrahim here.

Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles on Angel City FC's NWSL debut Duration 5:38 Vanessa Gilles and Angel City FC embark on their inaugural NWSL regular season campaign on April 29th. The Canadian gold medallist and new Los Angeles arrival joins CBC's Signa Butler to talk about her move and the season ahead. 5:38

Quickly...

Add another year to Canada's curling droughts. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant's playoff loss to Norway today at the mixed doubles world championship in Switzerland leaves Canadian curling facing a few tough realities. One is that Canada is still looking for its first title in this event, which was started 14 years ago. Another is that Canada has not won a world championship in men's, women's or mixed doubles curling since Jennifer Jones' rink took the women's title in 2018. The last two Winter Olympics have not gone super well either, with Canada winning just two medals (and only one gold) in the six tournaments. Still, there were some good moments this season. Kerri Einarson won her third consecutive Scotties title, and Brad Gushue captured a miraculous Brier title with a three-man team after salvaging a bronze at the Olympics. To relive all the highs and lows, join CBC Sports' Devin Heroux and co-host Colleen Jones on the season finale of That Curling Show on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the CBC Sports YouTube channel.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two years under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The 324-game ban comes after the 31-year-old was accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman who said Bauer took rough sex too far during two encounters last year. A judge denied the woman's request for a permanent restraining order last summer, and prosecutors in February declined to file criminal charges. Bauer is appealing his suspension, saying in a statement: "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy." Bauer joined the Dodgers on a three-year, $102-million US contract last year after winning the AL Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2020. He's been on administrative leave since the halfway point of last season. Read more about his suspension here.

Canada's top football prospect is hoping to hear his name called on Day 2 of the NFL draft. As expected, no one took receiver John Metchie III in the first round last night. But, despite suffering a torn ACL near the end of last year, he's expected to go in round 2 or 3 (both happening tonight) after catching a team-high 98 passes and scoring eight touchdowns for collegiate powerhouse Alabama. Canada's next-highest rated prospect, Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa, is more likely to go in rounds 4-7 on Saturday. With the No. 1 overall pick last night, Jacksonville surprised no one by taking Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker. But the biggest move was a trade: Tennessee sent star receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia, which immediately gave him the massive new contract he'd been seeking. Read more about what happened at the draft last night here.

And finally…

Mattea Roach extended her Jeopardy! win streak to 18 games. The 23-year-old Toronto-based tutor, who already had the record for most consecutive wins by a Canadian, added $42,001 to her pile with her victory on last night's airing of the show. That brought Roach's total up to $438,183 and leapfrogged her from 10th place to sixth on the all-time regular-season earnings list. If she wins her 19th game in a row on tonight's show, Roach will move into a three-way tie for the sixth-longest winning streak ever. Read more about her latest win and some other impressive Canadian Jeopardy! contestants — including one guy whose appearance on the show ended up in an episode of Breaking Bad — here.

You're up to speed. Talk to you tomorrow.