What to know for another must-win Raptors game

The Raptors' season is on the line again tonight

Canada's only NBA team stayed alive on Saturday afternoon with a sweep-avoiding home win in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. But Toronto is still in an extremely tough spot. No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series, and the betting odds for Game 5 back in Philly imply the 76ers have close to a 75 per cent chance of completing the Gentlemen's Sweep tonight.

Here's what else to know ahead of another literal must-win game for the Raptors, and the other two matchups happening on an interesting night in the NBA playoffs:

Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 5 (8 p.m. ET)

There was a lot to like in Saturday's 110-102 win for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam bounced back from an ugly Game 3 by scoring a playoff career-high 34 points (including 15 in the final quarter), while Gary Trent Jr. added 24 for the second straight game since recovering from an illness. And, maybe best of all, Scottie Barnes came back.

Just hours after being named the NBA's rookie of the year, Barnes returned from missing two games with a sprained ankle suffered in the series opener and played 26 minutes off the bench. Though clearly not 100 per cent, he grabbed 11 rebounds (all on the defensive end) and chipped in six points. Barnes appeared to reinjure the ankle in the second quarter and hobbled off the court after a timeout, but he stayed in the game and helped the Raptors survive.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have to be at least a bit concerned about Joel Embiid. After shredding Toronto for an average of 32 points and 12 rebounds in the previous two games, the NBA scoring champion managed only 21 and 8 and was visibly bothered by a torn ligament in his shooting thumb. The injury will require surgery at some point, but the big man has reportedly decided to play through the pain for as long as Philly can stay in the playoffs.

On the flip side, hopes for a miraculous Raptors comeback took a big hit Saturday when Fred VanVleet left in the second quarter with a hip injury, tearing apart his jersey Hulkamania-style as he walked off the court in frustration. The all-star guard, who hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game this series and has shot horribly since Game 2, has been ruled out for tonight.

Another factor working in Philadelphia's favour tonight is the return of defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, who can't play in Toronto due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With Thybulle in the lineup for Games 1 and 2 in Philly, the Sixers blew out the Raptors by an average of 17.5 points.

Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4 (7 p.m. ET)

In terms of star power and on/off-court drama, this is easily the most fascinating first-round matchup. It also promised to be the most competitive, with Boston coming in as only a slight betting favourite despite being seeded No. 2 in the Eastern Conference to Brooklyn's No. 7.

Instead, the Celtics are up three games to none as they smother Brooklyn's dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their NBA-best defence. Durant's struggles were epitomized in a 114-107 Game 2 loss that saw him score 27 points but make less than a quarter of his shots from the floor. Irving, who sat out the first few months of the season and then couldn't play home games until late March because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, has been characteristically unreliable in this series, going from 39 points in Game 1 down to 10 in Game 2.

Kyrie is practically Cal Ripken, though, compared to the other member of Brooklyn's supposed big three. Ben Simmons was reportedly targeting Game 4 to make his long-awaited season debut, but he bailed on that yesterday after waking up with a sore back. That injury has been the official reason for his absence since training camp, when he refused to play for Philadelphia anymore. Brooklyn took a chance by swapping their own disgruntled star, James Harden, for Simmons in February, but it hasn't worked out.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have been on a roll for the last three months. They're 31-7 since Jan. 23, and they finished the regular season with the best defensive rating in the league. Marcus Smart became the first guard in 26 years to win the NBA's defensive player of the year award, and right now Jayson Tatum is helping lock down Durant while averaging 29.7 points per game in the playoffs.

Utah at Dallas, Game 5 (9:30 p.m. ET)

There's not as much to say about this series, but it's turned into a good one — tied 2-2 after the Jazz's 100-99 win on Saturday. Dallas lost that one despite the return of all-world scorer Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and 10 rebounds after missing the first three games with a calf injury. Utah guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points, good for third overall in the playoffs.

Canada suffered its first loss at the mixed doubles curling world championship. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are in Switzerland trying to become the first Canadian duo to win this event in its 14-year history. They started with wins over Germany, Spain and Turkey on the weekend but lost their first big test today, 8-4 to the Scottish team of Bobby Lammie and Olympic women's gold medallist Eve Muirhead. Canada (3-1) now trails Scotland and the United States (both 4-0) in Group B. The top three teams in each of the two groups advance to the playoffs. Read more about today's game and watch highlights here.

Canada's national rugby sevens teams clinched a spot in their World Cups. Both the men's and women's squads won their finals yesterday at a regional qualifying event in the Bahamas. The men defeated Jamaica 29-12, while the women blanked Mexico 33-0. Only a berth in the final was needed for each team to qualify for the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which will take place in September in South Africa. Before that, the Canadians women's and men's teams will compete in the Commonwealth Games, beginning in late July in England. This weekend, the women's team will play in the annual World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Langford, B.C. Read more about Canada's successful World Cup qualifiers here.

A Japanese pitcher's incredible perfect streak is over. Roki Sasaki threw Japanese baseball's first perfect game in 28 years on April 10, then a week later tossed eight perfect innings before being pulled after 102 pitches (yep, that's not just an American thing anymore). The Chiba Lotte Marines star saw his magical run come to a quick end yesterday in Osaka when he gave up a hit on his first pitch to the Orix Buffaloes. Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-hander who mixes a 100 mph fastball with a nasty splitter, struck out 33 of the 51 batters he faced during his previous two outings. After working a pretty pedestrian five innings yesterday to get credited with another win, Sasaki is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five starts this season. He's struck out 60 batters while allowing only 13 hits and five walks over 36 innings. The Marines currently have no plans to put him up for bids from Major League Baseball teams, which is traditionally how Japanese stars end up in the majors. Read more about Sasaki's perfect run here.

Guy Lafleur got a wonderful sendoff from the Montreal Canadiens. No franchise in sports does a better job of saying goodbye to its legends than the Habs. The team and its fans delivered another of their pitch-perfect salutes last night to Lafleur, who died last week at the age of 70. The nicest touch was removing all the ads from the boards and, in their place, displaying Lafleur's name, number, signature and the years of life (1951 to 2022). There was also a tear-jerking video montage, set to Sinatra's "My Way," and the capacity crowd gave Lafleur a 10-minute standing ovation. Read more about the emotional night in Montreal and watch the ceremony here.

