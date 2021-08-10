What to watch in Olympic sports this weekend

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

There's something for everyone this sports weekend

While many fans will be glued to Tiger Woods' astounding comeback at the Masters and the Blue Jays' season opener (more on those later), there's a lot going on in Olympic sports too. Canadian standouts from the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Games are in action in an assortment of events. Here's what to keep an eye on:

The Canadian women's soccer team takes a bow — and looks ahead.

The men's squad dominated the country's attention over the past few months with its unexpected World Cup qualification, but has now entered a lull after learning its opponents in last Friday's draw. The women's team is headed in the opposite direction as it winds down the victory lap for last summer's Olympic gold medal and prepares to get back down to business.

Tonight at BC Place in Vancouver, the Canadian women kick off a two-match exhibition series vs. Nigeria that closes Monday night in Langford, B.C. These are part of the team's post-Olympic Celebration Tour, which began back in the fall. They're also the farewell matches for retiring goalie Steph Labbé, whose clutch saves and fearless intensity keyed Canada's shootout upset of Sweden in the Olympic final. Plus, tonight's game is an opportunity to finally celebrate captain Christine Sinclair for breaking soccer's all-time international goals record in January 2020, just before the pandemic. Sinclair, who's from Burnaby, B.C., will be honoured in a pre-game ceremony.

After these exhibitions, Canada will look toward the CONCACAF W Championship in July in Mexico. That event will serve as the region's qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The process shouldn't be as dramatic as the men's — the Canadian women have qualified for every World Cup except the inaugural one in 1991. But they haven't advanced past the quarter-finals since 2003, when they lost the third-place match. Three years ago in France, they were bounced in the round of 16. Now that they're the reigning Olympic champs, expectations will be higher for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Read more about how the Canadian women's soccer team is looking both back and ahead this weekend in this story by CBC Sports' Signa Butler.

The Canadian swimming trials are showing us the future.

Last night in Victoria, 15-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh blew away the field to win the women's 200-metre freestyle with the fifth-fastest time in the world this season. Among the swimmers she beat was Penny Oleksiak, who won Olympic bronze in this event last summer.

McIntosh did not win a medal in Tokyo, finishing fourth in the 400m freestyle and missing the final in the 200 free by one spot. But she's been the talk of the trials, where she also won the 400 free and broke her own Canadian record in the process. McIntosh is slated to compete in Saturday's 400m individual medley and Sunday's 800m freestyle as she seeks to lock up more spots for herself at the upcoming world championships.

Another Canadian teenager making waves at the trials is Josh Liendo. The 19-year-old broke his own national record in the men's 100m butterfly final Wednesday night and swam the fastest time in the 50m fly Thursday. He's scheduled to race the 100m freestyle today and the 50 free on Sunday.

Liendo made history in December at the short course world championships, where he took bronze in the 50m and 100m freestyles to become the first Black Canadian swimmer to reach an individual podium at a big international meet. Read more about Liendo in this story by CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. Watch Devin's recap of last night's action here.

Every event at the Canadian trials is being live-streamed on CBCSports, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Races continue tonight through Sunday. See the full streaming schedule here.

Brad Gushue's team can end Canada's curling title drought

No Canadian foursome has won gold at the world championships or Olympics since Jennifer Jones captured the women's world title in March 2018. Gushue's rink has a chance to end the drought after clinching a playoff spot last night at the men's world championship in Las Vegas.

That chance got even better with today's win over Scotland, which improved first-place Canada's record to 9-2 and gave the Newfoundland-based team a direct ticket to the semifinals (that's right, the b'ys got a bye). Canada plays its round-robin finale tonight vs. eliminated Denmark (2-8), then will face one of the first-round playoff winners in the semis Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The final is Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Charles Hamelin can go out in style one more time.

The Canadian short track icon put the perfect cap on his Olympic career by helping his relay team skate to a gold medal in Beijing in his final Olympic race. Now he hopes for one more walk-off victory at the short track world championships in Montreal.

Hamelin, who turns 38 next week, is retiring after the worlds. He's won an incredible 37 world championship medals, including 13 gold, and the relay victory in Beijing gave him a Canadian record-tying six Winter Olympic medals.

Now the stage is set for a storybook farewell. The worlds are happening in Hamelin's home province, where family, friends and fans will be in the stands cheering him on in the men's relay — his only event of the meet. The semifinals are Saturday and, assuming Canada qualifies, Hamelin and company will go for gold Sunday around 4 p.m. ET.

Other Canadians competing this weekend include triple Beijing Olympic medallist Steven Dubois; four-time Olympic medallist Kim Boutin; World Cup men's 1,000m title winner Pascal Dion; and Courtney Sarault, who reached two podiums at last year's worlds.

All of Saturday's and Sunday's races are streaming live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on both days. Saturday's and Sunday's Road to the Olympic Games shows on the CBC TV network, both starting at 4 p.m. ET, will feature the short track worlds.

Quickly...

Tiger Woods is having a much tougher day at the Masters. With the wind blowing at Augusta and the greens playing much more firm, a lot of players struggled through today's second round. Woods more than most. He bogeyed four of his first five holes and had fallen to 3-over at our publish time, putting him in danger of missing the cut if the downward spiral continues. But, no matter what, Tiger has proved his point. No one expected to see him back at Augusta so soon after his devastating car crash — much less play as well as he did yesterday, when he was one of only 17 players to break par. Top Canadian Corey Conners shot an admirable 1-over today and sits at 1-under for the tournament. The leaders were 3-under at our publish time. See the full, updated leaderboard here.

The Blue Jays open their season tonight with genuine World Series hopes. By many measures, Toronto had one of the best teams in baseball last year. But it missed the playoffs by one game, mostly due to bad luck — including the misfortune of having to play the bulk of its "home" games in U.S. minor-league parks. Now the Jays are back in the dome and among the top contenders in the majors with an exciting lineup anchored by American League MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto plays its season opener tonight at home vs. Texas, which poached AL MVP finalist Marcus Semien from Toronto in free agency. The Jays also lost Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to Seattle, but reloaded by adding starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and top defensive third baseman Matt Chapman. Starting on the mound tonight is Jose Berrios, a late-season trade acquisition who was signed to a seven-year, $131M extension over the off-season. Read about how this Jays team is built to contend for years to come in this story by CBC Sports' Myles Dichter. If you missed this newsletter's Jays preview earlier this week, read it here.

Auston Matthews broke two decades-old records last night. With his NHL-leading 55th and 56th goals of the season in the Leafs' win over Dallas, Matthews broke Rick Vaive's 40-year-old franchise record for goals in a season. He also surpassed the league record for most goals in a season by an American-born player, which was held by Jimmy Carson (1987-88 with L.A.) and Kevin Stevens (1992-93 with Pittsburgh). With a six-goal lead over Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, Matthews is closing in on his second consecutive Maurice Richard Trophy.

