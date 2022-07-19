What to watch Tuesday night at the World Athletics Championships

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon is a quiet one. There's only one session of action (starting at 8:15 p.m. ET) and Canadians are involved in only one event. Here's what to watch tonight:

Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake in the men's 200m semifinals at 9:50 p.m. ET

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse's decision to pull out of his best event after struggling in the 100m left two Canadians in last night's heats. Both advanced to tonight's semis, though not without some drama.

After Jerome Blake qualified automatically by finishing third in the opening group, Aaron Brown had a tougher time in heat 2. Just after the gun went off, the Canadian 200m champion lost his footing and went down on the track, drawing gasps from the crowd at Hayward Field. The race was immediately halted because the stumble wasn't Brown's fault: his starting blocks weren't properly anchored, causing them to slip backward when he pushed off. After a restart, Brown shook off the strange mishap to finish second in the heat (behind Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards) and secure a spot in the semis. Watch Brown's failed start and his cool-headed recovery to advance here:

WATCH | Brown books ticket to 200m semifinal:

Toronto's Aaron Brown advances to 200m semifinals at world championships Duration 4:08 Aaron Brown from Toronto places second in his heat with a time of 20.60 and books a spot in the men's 200m semifinals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Brown, who placed sixth in the 200 at the Tokyo Olympics and at the 2019 world championships, will try to advance to his third straight major final tonight. He's in the last of the three semifinal heats, which goes at 10:10 p.m. ET and features Erriyon Knighton. The 18-year-old American sensation ran a world-leading 19.49 in April to become the fourth-fastest 200m runner of all time, behind Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Michael Johnson.

Blake, who's never reached an individual final at the worlds or Olympics but teamed with Brown and De Grasse to win an Olympic 4x100m medal last year, will run in the first semifinal heat at 9:50 p.m. ET. His grouping features Jamaica's Blake and newly crowned 100m world champion Fred Kerley of the United States. Heat 2, at 10 p.m. ET, is headlined by defending world champ and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Noah Lyles, who clipped Knighton to win the U.S. title a few weeks ago on this same track before running the fastest overall time in last night's heats. The final goes Thursday night.

The women's 200m semis go tonight as well, starting at 9:05 p.m ET. No Canadians are involved after Lauren Gale and Catherine Léger failed to make it past last night's heats. Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and defending world champ Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain both advanced. So did Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth 100m world title on Sunday.

The finals on tap tonight are the women's high jump (8:40 p.m. ET), the men's discus throw (9:33 p.m. ET), the men's 1,500m (10:30 p.m. ET) and the men's 400m hurdles (10:50 p.m. ET).

How to watch:

CBC Sports' exclusive live coverage of the world championships is on now and continues every day through the conclusion of the meet on Sunday. Events are being shown live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and the free CBC Gem streaming service, and there will be weekend broadcasts on the CBC TV network. Check the full streaming and broadcast schedule here for details.

CBC Gem is also carrying a live daily primetime show focusing on coverage of the day's events with broadcasters Andi Petrillo, Mark Lee, Kate Van Buskirk, Michael Smith and Scott Russell trackside. It's preceded by a daily 30-minute digital show hosted by Olympian Anastasia Bucsis with reporting from Devin Heroux, who's on the ground in Eugene. That show is available on CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Olympics Twitter, Facebook and YouTube feeds.