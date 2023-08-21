World Athletics Championships: Richardson wins 100m showdown and what to watch on Tuesday

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

In the marquee event of Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, American Sha'Carri Richardson stormed back to defeat rivals Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica to win gold in the women's 100 metres.

Richardson barely qualified for the final after placing third in her semifinal heat earlier in the day. Running in the outside Lane 9, she used a late surge to clock a world-championship record 10.65 seconds and shock Jackson (10.72) and Fraser-Pryce (10.77), the 36-year-old icon who was gunning for her third consecutive 100m world title and sixth of her career.

This is the 23-year-old Richardson's first appearance in a major global championship. She was suspended for the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for cannabis and then failed to qualify for last year's worlds.

Also today, American Grant Holloway won his third consecutive world title in the men's 110m hurdles. Read more about the top results from Day 3 and watch highlights here.

WATCH | Richardson storms to 100m world title:

Sha'Carri Richardson captures 1st 100 metre world championship title Duration 4:44 American Sha'Carri Richardson set a new 100 metre world championship record time of 10.65, capturing her first world title in Budapest.

In case you missed it:

The Canadian highlight of opening weekend was Ethan Katzberg's surprising gold medal in the men's hammer throw. Making his world-championships debut, the hirsute 21-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C., lengthened his own Canadian record to 81.25 metres to defeat reigning Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland, who got the silver with a toss of 81.02m. Defending world champ Pawel Fajdek of Poland finished fourth.

Is Canada suddenly a hammer throwing power? Katzberg's victory follows the silver by Canadian Camryn Rogers in the women's event at last year's world championships. Her competition begins Wednesday with qualifying.

Though Katzberg's gold remains Canada's only medal through three days of competition, a pair of 2021 Olympic medallists turned in strong results over the weekend.

Race walker Evan Dunfee's fourth-place finish in the men's 20-kilometre event boosted his hopes of remaining a contender after the Olympic distance was shortened from his preferred 50km down to 20km following his bronze performance in Tokyo. Distance runner Moh Ahmed's sixth-place finish in the men's 10,000m bodes well for his medal chances in his best event, the 5,000, which starts Thursday with the qualifying round. Ahmed took silver at the 2021 Olympics and bronze at the '19 world championships. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won Sunday's 10,000m final to claim his third straight world title.

The international star of the weekend was American Noah Lyles, who won the men's 100m world championship for the first time. If Lyles captures his third consecutive 200m world title later this week, he'll be the first person to complete the sprint double at the world championships since Usain Bolt in 2015.

American Fred Kerley, who was favoured to become the first man since Bolt to repeat as 100m world champion, shockingly failed to qualify for the final after placing third in his semifinal heat.

Coming up Tuesday:

Men's 800m heats (1:20 p.m. ET)

Canada's Marco Arop is looking to improve on his bronze medal from last year's world championships in Oregon, where he broke through for his first major podium after flaming out in the Olympic semifinals in 2021. The powerful 24-year-old will run in Heat 7 at 2:08 p.m. ET as he chases his goal of becoming the best in the world at one of track's most demanding events. The semifinals go Thursday and the final on Saturday.

Men's high jump final (1:58 p.m. ET)

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim is going for his fourth consecutive world title. The 32-year-old is also the reigning Olympic co-champion after Barshim and his pal Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy agreed to share the gold in Tokyo rather than battle for it in a jump-off. Their challengers here will include American JuVaughn Harrison, who competed in both the long and high jump events at the '21 Olympics.

Women's 1,500m final (3:31 p.m. ET)

Sifan Hassan's bid for another 1,500/5,000/10,000 trio of medals ended brutally on Saturday. The Dutch star and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay were locked in a thrilling neck-and-neck dash for the finish line in the 10,000m when the 2021 Olympic champion crashed to the track with about 20 metres left, leading to an Ethiopian podium sweep. Hassan, who also won Olympic gold in the 5,000m and bronze in the 1,500m in Tokyo, bounced back Sunday to qualify for the 1,500m final. But another painful result could be in store for her Tuesday as she faces Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon, the reigning Olympic and world 1,500m champion who broke the eight-year-old world record in June.

How to watch:



All events at the world championships, from qualifying rounds through finals, are being streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBCSports.ca. Tuesday's coverage runs from 12:30 p.m. ET to 4:10 p.m. See the full streaming schedule here and the official event schedule here.



For additional news, insight and analysis, look for new episodes of Athletics North with host Rob Pizzo on the CBC Sports YouTube channel.