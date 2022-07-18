What to watch tonight at the World Athletics Championships

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Coming into the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Canada's biggest track star had never missed the podium in his seven career individual events at the world championships or Olympics. The streak ended on Saturday when De Grasse, not in peak form after a tough bout with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, failed to advance past the semifinals of the men's 100 metres. Late last night, De Grasse confirmed the decision he'd hinted at after his 100m elimination, announcing he won't compete in his best event, the 200m, which begins tonight.

American Noah Lyles is the defending world champion in the men's 200 after his win in Doha in 2019. But De Grasse's gold-medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics last summer makes him the championship belt holder, so to speak. Now that he's vacated that unofficial title, the top contenders to claim it include a trio of Americans — Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton — who placed second, third and fourth in Tokyo.

Knighton is the most fascinating of the bunch after nearly reaching the Olympic podium as a 17-year-old. His prodigious speed was on full display in April when he ran a 19.49 to become the fourth-fastest 200m runner of all time, behind Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Michael Johnson. Also in the mix is newly crowned 100m world champion Fred Kerley. The 27-year-old American took bronze in the 400m at the 2019 worlds before shifting focus to the shorter sprints and winning Olympic silver in the 100. On Saturday night he captured his first world title with a time of 9.86 seconds (Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell rounded out an all-American podium, both just 0.02 of a second back). At the U.S. championships a few weeks ago on this very same track, Lyles nipped Knighton by two hundredths in the 200m final, followed by Kerley and Bednarek.

The Canadians in the men's 200m are national champion Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake. Brown did well to reach the 100m final, where he finished eighth, and the 200 is his best event. He placed sixth at both the 2019 worlds and the Tokyo Olympics. Blake was eliminated in the heats in the 100m.

The men's 200m heats start at 8:05 p.m. ET. Blake is in the first heat, Brown in the second.

The women's 200m heats begin at 9 p.m. ET. Canadians Lauren Gale and Catherine Leger are in them, but aren't considered medal contenders.

Other stuff to know from the world championships:

*Canada's Django Lovett is in the men's high jump final at 8:45 p.m. ET. Lovett, 30, finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics. The favourite is Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who, adorably, agreed to share the Olympic gold with his Italian pal, Gianmarco Tamberi, rather than the two men deciding it in a jump-off.

*Canada won its first (and still only) medal of the meet yesterday — a historic silver in the women's hammer throw by Camryn Rogers, who became the first Canadian woman to reach the podium in a field event at a world championships. Canada's Jillian Weir came close to a medal, finishing fifth. Rogers, a 23-year-old who attends the University of California, Berkeley, finished fifth at the Olympics last summer and this year won her third U.S. collegiate title. Read more about her silver-winning performance here.

*Canada came close to adding two other medals over the weekend as Sarah Mitton (women's shot put) and Cam Levins (men's marathon) finished fourth in their events. Levins cut more than two minutes off his own Canadian record with his time of 2:07:09, which put him 21 seconds behind the bronze medallist. Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won gold in a world-championship record 2:05:36. Before this race, no Canadian man had ever placed better than 10th in the marathon at the world championships. The top Canadian in today's women's marathon was Leslie Sexton, who finished 13th. Read more about Levins' standout performance here.

*Also on Sunday, Canada's Moh Ahmed finished sixth in the men's 10,000 metres for the second consecutive world championships. Ahmed, who was also sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, will now turn to his best event, the 5,000. He won silver in it in Tokyo and bronze at the 2019 worlds. The heats go Thursday, and the final is Sunday.

*Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women's 100m world title for an incredible fifth time last night. The 35-year-old, who is also a two-time Olympic champion in the 100, led a sweep of the podium by the same three Jamaican women who claimed the medals at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Shericka Jackson (bronze in Tokyo) took silver while Elaine Thompson-Herah (the 100 and 200 champ at both the 2016 and '21 Olympics) got bronze.

*A tough disqualification cost a football player a medal last night. American Devon Allen, who's hoping to crack the Philadelphia Eagles' roster this year, was DQ'd from the men's 110m hurdles final for a false start when his reaction time of 0.099 of a second fell just a thousandth below the legal threshold. Allen might just have super-quick reflexes, though: his reaction time in his semifinal was 0.101. Read more about his DQ here.

How to watch:

CBC Sports' exclusive live coverage of the world championships is on now and continues every day through the conclusion of the meet on Sunday. Events will be shown live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and the free CBC Gem streaming service, and there will be weekend broadcasts on the CBC TV network. Check the full streaming and broadcast schedule here for details.

