Canadians to watch on the final weekend of the World Athletics Championships

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

With two days of competition left, Canada's only medals are the hammer throw golds won by Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg. But more hardware is likely coming on the final weekend.

Here are the top Canadian contenders to watch:

Damian Warner and Pierce LePage in the men's decathlon (Saturday)

LePage, the silver medallist at last year's worlds, and Warner, the 2021 Olympic champion, rank second and third, respectively, at the halfway mark of the competition. They'll try to catch NCAA champ Leo Neugebauer of Germany, who holds a narrow lead through five events.

WATCH | LePage sits in 2nd in decathlon:

Ontario's Pierce LePage wins 400m heat, sits 2nd in decathlon Duration 3:00 Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., captures a season-best time of 47.21 seconds in the 400 metres and is in second place after five events of the decathlon at the World Athletics Championships, while fellow Canadian Damian Warner holds the third spot.

Warner, 33, is still trying for his first world title after a hamstring injury knocked him out of last year's competition. Today, reigning world champion and world record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew with an Achilles injury after completing the 100m and the long jump.

The decathlon concludes Saturday with the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m events.

Marco Arop in the men's 800m final (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Last year's bronze medallist looked like a gold contender as he comfortably won his heats in the first two rounds. The towering 24-year-old won't have to worry about reigning world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir in the final as the banged-up Kenyan failed to get past the opening round. But rising Kenyan teenager Emmanuel Wanyoni is among the threats in this wide-open race after placing fourth at worlds last year and now running the fastest overall time in both the opening round and semifinals in Budapest.

WATCH | Arop reacts to 800m semifinal win:

Marco Arop reacts to 800 metre semifinal win at worlds Duration 1:35 CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo speaks with Marco Arop after 800 metre semifinal victory at World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Moh Ahmed in the men's 5,000m final (Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET)

The 32-year-old won silver at the 2021 Olympics and bronze at the 2019 worlds. Both times, he paired it with a sixth-place finish in the 10,000 — Ahmed's exact result again last weekend.

Defending champ Jakob Ingebrigtsen will try to bounce back from his upset loss in the 1,500m, which the Norwegian star blamed on a cold.

WATCH | Ingebrigtsen upset in 1,500m:

Ingebrigtsen 2nd in 1,500m, Warholm wins gold, and Canadians advance in 200m heats Duration 5:48 Host Rob Pizzo is joined by athletics analyst Kate Van Buskirk for her reaction to the biggest storylines from Day 5 at the World Athletics Championships.

The women's 5,000m final (Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET) is a must-watch too. After winning the 1,500m world title for the third time, incomparable Kenyan Faith Kipyegon will try for her first major 5,000m gold. The world-record holder squares off with Olympic champ Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and defending world champ Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. Tsegay won 10,000m gold last week after Hassan fell as they dashed toward the finish line.

Sarah Mitton in the women's shot put final (Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET)

Assuming she gets through qualifying earlier in the day, the 27-year-old should contend for her first major-championship medal. Mitton, ranked second in the world, placed fourth at last year's world championships before winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

WATCH | Mitton thrives under pressure:

Sarah Mitton uses pressure to fuel her best performances | Athletics North Duration 2:07 Going from unknown Canadian shot putter to national champion to world championship medal-threat was a transition Sarah Mitton wasn't prepared for. But she is embracing the change in expectations and using the pressure to perform to propel her forward.

Other Canadians to watch

National women's marathon record holder Natasha Wodak competes Saturday at 1 a.m. ET. She placed 13th at the Tokyo Olympics. Canadian men's record holder Cam Levins is not in the men's marathon, which goes Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.

Canada has a team in the women's 4x400m relay heats on Saturday at 1:55 p.m. ET. The final, on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. ET, closes the meet.



How to watch:

All events at the world championships, from qualifying rounds through finals, are being streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBCSports.ca. Watch more coverage on the CBC TV network Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET and Sunday from 4-6 p.m. your local time. See the full streaming and broadcast schedules here and the official event schedule here.



For daily video recaps, insight and analysis, look for new episodes of Athletics North with host Rob Pizzo every day on the CBC Sports YouTube channel and CBCSports.ca.