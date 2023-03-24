What to watch on the last big weekend for winter Olympic sports

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Goodbye, winter! With spring arriving this week, many winter Olympic sports seasons are reaching their end.

Alpine skiing, moguls skiing and ski cross wrapped up last weekend with a memorable flurry of events. Mikaela Shiffrin put the finishing touches on her record-breaking alpine campaign, moguls GOAT Mikael Kingsbury skied away with three more trophies, Canadian Reece Howden captured his second ski cross World Cup title and teammate Brady Leman won the final race of his career.

This weekend, the figure skating season comes to a dramatic conclusion at the world championships in Japan, where the host country is dominating that event so far. On Thursday, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara became the first Japanese duo to win the pairs world title. Today, Kaori Sakamoto repeated as the women's world champion — another first for a Japanese skater. Japan could add another men's title tomorrow as defending champ Shoma Uno takes a healthy lead into the free skate. A gold-medal sweep is not in the cards for the hosts, though, as no Japanese teams rank in the top 10 of the ice dance competition heading into tonight's free program.

WATCH | Japanese duo of Miura, Kihara win pairs world title:

Japan's Miura, Kihara capture pairs title at world championships Duration 9:05 Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan win the pairs event at the ISU world figure skating championships with a total score of 222.16.

Canada is still looking for its first medal, but it has a shot in both remaining events. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier sit third in the dance after a so-so short program, but the Grand Prix Final winners have the upside to overtake American leaders Madison Chock and Evan Bates for the gold. Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen are also in podium contention after placing fifth in the short. The deciding free skates start at 11:21 p.m. ET tonight on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

In the men's event, the focus remains on the duel between Uno and American phenom Ilia Malinin. The "Quad God" enters the free skate in second place and can threaten his Japanese rival with an unmatched arsenal of jumps. If Malinin can land his signature quad axel, which no one else has ever done in competition, it could put a lot of pressure on Uno to deliver in front of a big home crowd. Canada's Keegan Messing enters the free program in fourth place, giving him a chance to win his first major medal and write a storybook ending with the final performance of his career. The men's free begins Saturday at 4:11 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Canada is also in medal contention at the other big winter Olympic sports event happening this weekend — the women's curling world championship in Sweden. It's been a bumpy tournament for Kerri Einarson's team, which got trounced 11-5 by Denmark today to finish the round robin at 7-5 — tied for the worst record among the six teams that made the playoff cut. Canada's playoff seed will be determined after the final round-robin draw, which was in progress at our publish time.

The clear favourite remains Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland rink, which looks poised to capture its fourth consecutive world title after going 11-0 with one round-robin game to go. Einarson's team won its fourth straight Canadian championship last month but has just one bronze medal to show for its two previous worlds appearances.

Also wrapping up this weekend are the World Cup tours in snowboard cross, snowboard slopestyle, ski slopestyle and cross-country skiing. The top Canadian in action is Megan Oldham, who ranks fifth in the women's ski slopestyle standings. She's looking to cap off a brilliant season that saw her take silver in slopestyle and bronze in big air at the world championships and win gold in both of those events at the Winter X Games. Watch Oldham compete in the ski slopestyle season finale in Switzerland on Saturday starting at 4:30 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

CBC Sports' digital platforms are also streaming the other World Cup finales mentioned above. The CBC TV network is showing ski slopestyle on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. ET, followed immediately by four hours of coverage of the figure skating world championships. Catch more figure skating Sunday on CBC TV from 2-4 p.m. your local time. See the full broadcast and streaming schedules here for details.