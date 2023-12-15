What to watch this weekend in Olympic sports

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Another busy weekend of winter Olympic sports is here, and Canadian athletes have already started piling up medals. Here's a look at who reached the podium today and who has a chance over the next couple of days:

Freestyle skiing: Mikaël Kingsbury is on a roll

The Canadian star won the men's moguls event today in France for his third consecutive victory and record-extending 83rd career gold on the World Cup tour. Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt took silver, his first-ever World Cup medal.

Kingsbury will try to keep his winning streak going in the dual moguls competition on Saturday. The head-to-head version of the sport will make its Olympic debut in 2026.

A World Cup freeski halfpipe event is taking place today at Colorado's Copper Mountain, where Canada's Amy Fraser can add to her bronze from last week's season opener in China. Max Moffatt was the only Canadian to qualify for Saturday's freeski big air events at Copper Mountain.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims World Cup gold in Frech Alps:

Ski jumping: Alex Loutitt climbs the podium again

A week after grabbing a silver and a bronze at the World Cup season opener in Norway, the 19-year-old Canadian took silver in today's women's large hill event in Switzerland.

Last winter, Loutitt became the first Canadian to capture a ski jumping world title and the first Canadian woman to win an individual World Cup competition. She was also part of Canada's first-ever Olympic ski jumping medal, a bronze in the mixed team event in 2022 in Beijing.

Loutitt will try for the podium again on Saturday when another women's large hill event takes place.

Alpine skiing: Canada's medal search continues

The Canadian team is still looking for its first World Cup podium of the season after men's super-G world champion Jack Crawford finished sixth in today's race in northern Italy. Crawford was fifth in yesterday's downhill.

Another men's downhill is scheduled for Saturday morning. The women are in France for a downhill on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

Short track speed skating: Canada has a rising star

This week's World Cup stop is in the short track hotbed of South Korea, the all-time leader in Olympic medals. Medal races go Saturday and Sunday in Seoul, where Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles will try to build on his three gold medals at last week's meet.

The 25-year-old won both of the men's 500m races in Beijing to extend his winning streak in that distance to three and helped the Canadian men's relay team to its second gold in three tries.

Other things happening this weekend:

* The world's top men's and women's curling teams are in Saskatoon for the Masters, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. Canada's Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan and reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland were among the skips who'd clinched a quarterfinal spot before our publish time. The playoffs start Saturday and end with the finals on Sunday.

* The snowboard cross World Cup tour continues in Italy, where Canada's Eliot Gronin looks to follow up his gold medal from the men's season opener earlier this month. It was the fourth career World Cup victory for Grondin, who took the men's silver and a bronze in the mixed team event at the 2022 Olympics.

* Whistler, B.C. is hosting the second stop on the luge World Cup tour. Eleven Canadians are competing, though none are expected to medal as the team is in a rebuilding phase.

* This week's bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup races are in Austria, where no Canadians reached the podium in today's skeleton and women's monobob events. More bobsleigh is coming up on Saturday and Sunday.

