What to watch in winter Olympic sports this weekend

While we shelter from this abominable mid-January weather, one of Canada's most dominant athletes returns home, speed skaters hit the fastest ice on earth and ski racers take on their sport's most frightening course. Here's what to watch in the world of winter Olympic sports this weekend:

Freestyle skiing: The King returns

Moguls star Mikaël Kingsbury is back in his home province of Quebec for a pair of World Cup events at Val Saint-Come. He'll compete in the men's moguls tonight at 7 p.m. ET and the dual moguls on Saturday at the same time.

Kingsbury, 31, has 84 World Cup wins, the most ever for a moguls skier. The 2018 Olympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion has reached the podium in all seven of his starts this season, including four victories. Read about the younger Canadian mogulists marking their mark on the World Cup tour in this story by CBC Sports' Signa Butler.

Canada's top ski cross racers will also compete on home snow at this weekend's World Cup stop at Nakiska resort near Calgary. Jared Schmidt has a big lead in the men's standings after winning three straight times in December, while his sister Hannah ranks third in the women's chase. Last month in Switzerland, the Schmidts became the first two siblings to win World Cup ski cross events on the same day.

Nakiska is hosting men's and women's events on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Speed skating: Four Continents Championships on the fast track

The rest of the world's answer to the European championships runs tonight through Sunday at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City. Set at high altitude, where there's less air resistance, the venue bills itself as the fastest ice in the world. And it's tough to argue, given that nearly every current world record in the traditional men's and women's distances was set here.

Among the 20 Canadians competing is triple Olympic medallist Isabelle Weidemann, who skipped the World Cup's two European stops last month to prepare for the closing North American leg of the season. It includes World Cup meets at the Utah Oval and in Quebec City the next two weeks before the world championships in Calgary in mid-February.

At the Four Continents, Weidemann is slated to compete in the women's 5,000m and 3,000m — the events she took silver and bronze in, respectively, at the 2022 Olympics. She'll also join Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais to reunite the gold-medal trio in the women's team pursuit.

Alpine skiing: A double dose of the sport's scariest race

Canada's Cameron Alexander placed a commendable fifth in today's World Cup men's downhill on the monstrous Streif course in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where just getting to the finish line in one piece is cause for celebration.

With its notoriously rough terrain and cruel combination of a steep drop with sharp turns and long jumps (racers can be up in the air for as much as 60 metres), the Streif has caused several near-death experiences. Those include Canadian Brian Stemmle's infamous 1989 crash and Todd Brooker's terrifying tumble two years before.

WATCH | Canadian men's speed team discusses trecherous Kitzbuehel course:

Kitzbuehel: What scares Canadian alpine skiers most about it Duration 1:43 Ahead of the most prestigious downhill on alpine skiing's World Cup calendar, members of the Canadian men's speed team tell us about the Streif course upon the Hahnenkamm mountain.

But the rewards for victory are big. Tens of thousands of spectators attend every year and champions earn the respect of not just the fans but also their peers. The legendary Crazy Canucks of the 1980s made their bones by winning the Kitzbuehel downhill in four consecutive years. It's the most coveted World Cup title in the sport.

Alexander and his Canadian teammates will take another crack at the Streif on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET. Kitzbuehel is also hosting a men's slalom on Sunday morning.

In other skiing news today, Canadian ski jumper Alex Loutitt took bronze in Japan for her fourth World Cup medal of the season.

Other stuff to watch:

The Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open continues through Sunday in Red Deer, Alta., the Winter Youth Olympic Games begin in South Korea and the Professional Women's Hockey League's first-ever Toronto vs. Montreal matchup takes place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

With the exception of the curling Grand Slam, which you can find on Sportsnet, everything above is being live-streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

On the CBC TV network, watch more coverage of the Kitzbuehel downhill on Saturday at noon ET before Hockey Day in Canada gets started at 1 p.m. ET. On Sunday, catch a replay of the dual moguls events in Quebec and ski cross races in Alberta. See the full CBC Sports broadcast and streaming schedule here.