The NFL playoffs get serious this weekend

Last week's wild-card round was certainly fun. The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history to stun the Chargers, the Giants continued their miraculous turnaround by upsetting the Vikings, the Bengals and Bills got all they could handle from the underdog Ravens and Dolphins, and the Cowboys and 49ers flexed their muscles in convincing wins over the Bucs and Seahawks.

But now, the top dogs enter the tournament. Conference leaders Kansas City and Philadelphia return from first-round byes as the tension — and quality of play — ratchets up for this weekend's four divisional-round games. Here's a little to know about each matchup:

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) vs. Kansas City (14-3) — Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET: Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a nightmarish start to his playoff debut, tossing four interceptions in the first half to put his team in a 27-0 hole to the Chargers. Then the 2021 first-overall pick suddenly morphed into Patrick Mahomes, throwing four touchdowns to lead Jacksonville to a stunning 31-30 comeback win. Now the Jags face the actual Mahomes, who should win his second MVP award for a virtuoso season in which he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) after star receiver Tyreek Hill was traded. Since becoming a starter in 2018, Mahomes has never failed to reach the AFC championship game.

New York Giants (10-7-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) — Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET: Canadian-born Giants coach Brian Daboll took over a 4-13 team and immediately upgraded it to a playoff winner with his creative play designs and a keen understanding of what his players can and can't do. Exhibit A of the Daboll effect is quarterback Daniel Jones, a good athlete previously miscast as more of a classic drop-back passer. Daboll unleashed Jones as a runner and simplified his passing duties, resulting in his best pro season and a signature performance last week in Minnesota, where Jones threw for more than 300 yards and rushed for 78. The Eagles, though, pose a much tougher challenge than the counterfeit Vikings. Top-seeded Philly is among the best in football in both defence and offence. Duel-threat QB Jalen Hurts has two of the NFL's most dangerous receivers at his disposal in powerful A.J. Brown and shifty DeVonta Smith.

Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (14-3) — Sunday at 3 p.m. ET: Confident QB Joe Burrow commands the most attention, but the real star of the Bengals' offence is Ja'Marr Chase. The superstar receiver has elevated Burrow since their college days at LSU, where Burrow's No. 2 target was, if you can believe it, Justin Jefferson. Burrow remains blessed with a great second banana in Tee Higgins, one of the biggest, baddest receivers in the game. Getting the ball to his guys might be harder for Burrow this week as Cincy's offensive line is decimated by injuries. But the Bills' D, once the best in the league, has been softened by season-ending injuries to star pass rusher Von Miller, All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and, of course, Damar Hamlin. Hyde's replacement's brush with death during a game three weeks ago against the Bengals gives this rematch a strange vibe, even though Hamlin is now doing well. Buffalo's hopes rest on volatile Josh Allen, a QB of superhero-level talents who nearly threw away last week's game against Miami with his dicey downfield gambles. The Bills could use a little more Clark Kent from Allen this time.

Dallas Cowboys (13-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) — Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET: Brock Purdy might be the best story in football. Mr. Irrelevant, the last pick in the 2022 draft, is now 7-0 for the 49ers since being pressed into action in early December. Purdy is more skilled than anyone figured, but critics will say he landed a cushy job with genius play-designer Kyle Shanahan as his coach, explosive playmakers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk surrounding him on offence and the NFL's best defence providing a large margin for error. Purdy showed some cracks in last week's win over Seattle, and this Dallas defence, led by ferocious pass rusher Micah Parsons, will be by far the toughest he's faced as a pro. Dallas QB Dak Prescott silenced his own critics with a brilliant performance in Monday night's blowout win over Tampa Bay. But the Cowboys can never avoid drama, and this time it was kicker Brett Maher missing an unheard-of four extra points.