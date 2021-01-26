Why the Baseball Hall of Fame might not add anyone this year

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Here's what you need to know right now from the world of sports:

The Baseball Hall of Fame might not add anyone this year

The results of this year's voting will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET, and there's huge variance in the potential outcomes. This could be one of the most talked-about classes ever. Or there could be nothing to talk about at all.

Thanks to a baseball fan named Ryan Thibodaux who combs the internet for voters revealing their picks and publishes this super-handy tracker, we can surmise that three players have a realistic shot at getting in: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. Players need to be named on at least 75 per cent of ballots to make it, and right now Bonds and Clemens are polling at around 73 per cent and Schilling around 75 per cent. The next-highest guy is former Blue Jay Scott Rolen, who looks like he's out of the running at about 62 per cent.

Bonds, Clemens and Schilling would make quite the class. They're three of the most polarizing players ever — revered by many for their achievements on the field, reviled by others for their various transgressions.

Bonds holds the two most revered records in baseball — for home runs in a single season (73) and all-time (762). He won seven MVPs, owns a hilarious .444 career on-base percentage and has the highest Wins Above Replacement ever for someone who didn't pitch.

Clemens has the third-highest WAR ever for a pitcher, trailing only Walter Johnson and Cy Young (and technically Babe Ruth, though obviously the all-time WAR leader did the bulk of his damage at the plate). He won an MVP and seven Cy Youngs, including two with the Jays.

Schilling's WAR isn't as impressive, but he's sandwiched between two legends — Pete Rose and Joe DiMaggio — on the all-time list. He never won a Cy Young, but he was runner-up three times, racked up more than 3,100 strikeouts and helped the Red Sox break their 86-year championship curse by pitching on an injured ankle that caused his famous bloody sock.

Schilling's problem is that he's always been a bit of a blowhard, and in recent years he's alienated fans (and some Hall of Fame voters) with controversial comments and social-media posts. After the Capitol riot he tweeted: "You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan's and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for s--- that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening" Reportedly, this caused some voters who'd already submitted their ballots to ask the Hall to cancel their Schilling pick.

Bonds and Clemens aren't the nicest guys either, but the beef with them is more about their connections to performance-enhancing drugs. A not-insignificant portion of the electorate simply refuses to vote for anyone tainted by possible PED use, no matter how good their stats are.

If any of Bonds, Clemens or Schilling gets voted in tonight, it'll launch a thousand pieces of content in the sports media universe. Baseball would actually get a day or two in the sun again. But, chances are, it won't happen.

As FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich notes, candidates usually end up with a lower percentage than the publicly revealed ballots suggest. That's because voters who keep their picks private tend to be older, less-online guys who select fewer players (you're allowed to name anywhere from zero to 10) and are just generally tougher gatekeepers. They also seem to take a harder line on known or suspected steroid users.

So, with Bonds, Clemens and Schilling (the latter has not been linked to PEDs) polling right around or just below the 75 per cent threshold, odds are they'll ultimately fall short. If that's the case, it'll be the first time since 2013 that no one gets voted in. Before that, it hadn't happened since 1996.

Either way, though, there should still be an induction ceremony this summer in Cooperstown. Last year's was wiped out by the pandemic, forcing the class of 2020 — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Canadian Larry Walker — to wait an extra year. Their festivities are now scheduled for July 25. We'll see if anyone else joins them.

This is SI’s best ever photo of Gretzky (and his ‘80s perm). <a href="https://t.co/gAlqtloj1H">https://t.co/gAlqtloj1H</a> <a href="https://t.co/lSALbhjNaD">pic.twitter.com/lSALbhjNaD</a> —@AndyGray35

It's Wayne Gretzky's 60th birthday

A couple of timely Gretzky facts, courtesy of NHL P.R.: the Great One scored 60 hat tricks in his career, and he once rattled off a 60-game regular-season scoring streak. It doesn't officially count because it started and ended in different seasons. But the final 51 games took place in the 1983-84 season, and that still stands as the longest scoring streak in the NHL record books.

CBC Sports' resident Gretzky aficionado Rob Pizzo put together 60 facts about his favourite player that you may or may not know. Such as: he scored 378 goals in a season as a 10-year-old, his first NHL faceoff was against Stan Mikita, and he once peed his pants during a big Canada Cup game. Get the rest of them in this video:

60 facts for Wayne Gretzky's 60th birthday Sports Video 4:17 Think you know everything about The Great One? Rob Pizzo begs to differ. 4:17

Quickly...

It's also the first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death. The basketball great, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on this date last year in Southern California. For some good perspective on the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, watch this segment of Bring It In with Morgan Campbell:

One Year Later: Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant Sports Video 6:36 Host Morgan Campbell speaks with Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin, as they examine the legacy and impact of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, on the one-year anniversary of their tragic passing. 6:36

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made NBA history. They made up two-thirds of the officiating crew for last night's Charlotte-Orlando game, marking the first time that multiple women worked an NBA regular-season contest. Seven of the 76 officials the NBA has used this season are women — the most ever. Read more about last night's historic game here.

Mark McMorris will miss the Winter X Games Aspen after testing positive for the coronavirus. The star snowboarder was not one of the two Canadian team members who tested positive at last week's World Cup event in Switzerland. But, despite experiencing no symptoms, according to his agent, McMorris tested positive twice after returning to his home in California. Competition in Aspen begins Friday and McMorris would have had a chance to build on his record career total of 20 Winter X Games medals. Read more about McMorris and his positive test here.

And finally...

Brandon Sutter can look forward to the next family get-together now. It took him close to 800 regular-season and playoff games, but the Vancouver forward became the sixth member of his clan to score an NHL hat trick. With three goals vs. Ottawa last night, Brandon joined his dad, Brent, who had six hat tricks, and uncles Brian (7), Darryl (3), Rich (1) and Duane (1). Brandon could also be moving up the family goals rankings soon. With 147 career regular-season goals, he's just two behind Rich for fifth place. Brent leads with 363, followed by Brian (303), Ron (205, but no hat tricks) and Darryl (161).

You're up to speed. Get The Buzzer in your inbox every weekday by subscribing below.