What a weekend of football
Historic offence, broken gender barriers and, yes, Taylor Swift
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.
From one of the most jaw-dropping offensive displays in NFL history, to a pair of gender-barrier breakers in the collegiate ranks, to a Taylor Swift sighting, it was a fascinating weekend of football on both sides of the border. Here are some of the highlights:
The Miami Dolphins dropped a 70 burger on Denver. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes while running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane scored four TDs each as Miami routed the hapless Broncos 70-20 on Sunday. The Dolphins fell a field goal short of the NFL record for most points in a game by one team but still racked up the league's highest single-game total since 1966. Clear your calendar for this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, when Miami (3-0) visits rival Buffalo (2-1). The NFL's most lethal offence will face a fierce Bills defence that forced five takeaways and piled up nine sacks in yesterday's 37-3 drubbing of Washington.
The Cowboys, Jaguars and Ravens suffered stunning upsets. Dallas had a claim to being the NFL's best team through two weeks after routing the two New York clubs by a combined score of 70-10. But the Cowboys got bucked 28-16 by winless Arizona, widely considered the league's worst team entering the season. That result wrecked a lot of survivor pools, along with Jacksonville's 37-17 blowout loss to Houston and Baltimore's 22-19 OT defeat to Indianapolis.
Taylor Swift cheered Travis Kelce and Kansas City on to a big win. It might be too early to call this a love story, but Swift accepted the All-Pro tight end's invitation to watch yesterday's game from a private suite alongside his mom. And look what she made him do: Kelce vigorously celebrated a third-quarter TD catch that put K.C. up 41-0 en route to a 41-10 rout of the disintegrating Chicago Bears.
It was a very bad weekend for Colorado football. Less than 24 hours before Denver's shellacking by the Dolphins, the University of Colorado got blown out 42-6 by Oregon in a matchup of top-20 teams. It was controversial coach Deion Sanders' first setback since taking college football by storm with a surprising 3-0 start to his first season at the helm of a top-level program. "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Oregon coach Dan Lanning gloated.
A gender barrier was broken in Canadian university football… On Saturday, University of Manitoba kicker Maya Turner became the first woman to play and score points in a regular-season U Sports football game. The Minnesotan, a former NCAA Division I soccer player for Loyola University in Chicago, made three converts and two field goals — including the game-winner in overtime as the Bisons beat Regina 27-24 at IG Field in Winnipeg. "It shows that if you want to play football on any team, it can be done," Turner said.
…And in American college football too. Haley Van Voorhis, a safety for Division III Shenandoah University, became the first woman to appear in an NCAA game at a position other than kicker. The five-foot-six, 145-pound safety was credited with a quarterback hurry early in her team's 48-7 home win over Juniata College after bringing the opposing QB down just after he released an incomplete pass on third down. "I want to show other people this is what women can do," Van Voorhis said.
The B.C. Lions clinched a playoff spot and put pressure on Winnipeg. Half of the CFL's six post-season berths are now spoken for after the Lions defeated Edmonton 37-29 on Friday night to improve to 10-4, matching Winnipeg for the best record in the West Division with five weeks left. The Blue Bombers have a tough schedule coming up. This Friday, they host defending Grey Cup champion Toronto, which had already clinched the East Division before beating Hamilton on Saturday to improve to a league-best 12-1. Then it's off to B.C. for a showdown with the Lions on Oct. 6. B.C. hosts Saskatchewan this Friday night.