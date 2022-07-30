Canadians to watch at the Commonwealth Games this weekend

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England opened today and Canada won its first four medals. Fifteen-year-old swimming phenom Summer McIntosh blew away the field to win gold in the women's 400m individual medley in Games-record time; track cyclists Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban captured silver in the women's team sprint; gymnasts Felix Dolci, Mathys Jalbert, Chris Kaji, Jayson Rampersad and Kenji Tamane took silver in the men's team event; and swimmers Maggie Mac Neil, Josh Liendo, Rebecca Smith and Javier Acevedo grabbed bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. Read more about the top Canadian results from Day 1 and watch highlights here.

With track and field not really getting going until Tuesday, swimming will remain the marquee attraction through the long weekend. Here's a guide to the top Canadians to watch in the pool over the next three days, including when their key events take place and on which of the six live-streaming channels you can watch them on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem:

Summer McIntosh

After winning the 400m IM gold in her Commonwealth Games debut today, McIntosh will try for another solo podium in the 200 IM on Monday (the final goes at 3:08 p.m. ET). McIntosh didn't enter this event at the recent world championships in Budapest, where she won gold in the 400m IM and 200m butterfly to become Canada's youngest-ever swimming world champion and the first Canadian swimmer to capture multiple gold medals at the same worlds.

McIntosh also won a silver at worlds in the 400m freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay. She's expected to swim in the final of the 4x200 on Sunday at 4:13 p.m. ET, when she'll be the only member of the bronze-winning team from worlds in the Canadian lineup. Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck are skipping the Commonwealth Games, while Kayla Sanchez left to join the Philippines' national team.

Maggie Mac Neil

Today, Mac Neil anchored Canada to bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. On Saturday at 3:58 p.m. ET, the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 100m butterfly will try to add the Commonwealth title in that event. Mac Neil won the world title in the 100 butterfly in 2019 but elected not to defend it this year as she scaled back for the sake of her mental health.

Mac Neil could also swim in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final Saturday at 4:26 p.m. ET, and in the individual 50m butterfly final Monday at 3:43 p.m. ET.

Josh Liendo

After helping Canada to bronze in today's mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, the 19-year-old has a busy few days ahead. Liendo will compete in the men's 50m butterfly final Saturday at 2:07 p.m. ET, and also could be in the Canadian lineup for the men's 4x100m freestyle relay at 4:43 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, Liendo must get through the heats and semifinals for the men's 100m freestyle — one of two solo events in which he won bronze at this year's world championships. If he advances, as expected, Liendo will race in the final Monday at 2:07 p.m. ET.

Kylie Masse

The 26-year-old will defend both of her Commonwealth titles over the weekend. First up is the women's 100m backstroke, the event in which Masse won back-to-back world titles in 2017 and '19 and back-to-back Olympic medals in '16 and '21 before taking silver at the worlds this year. The final goes Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Masse will also go for her second straight Commonwealth gold in the 200m backstroke, which culminates on Monday at 2:13 p.m. ET. She took Olympic silver in this event last summer.

All swimming finals are streaming live on channel 1.

Other Canadians to watch:

*Though track and field doesn't begin in earnest until Tuesday, the marathons go Saturday at 2 a.m. ET on channel 2. Canadian co-flag-bearer Josh Cassidy, a three-time Paralympian who has won the men's wheelchair division of the Boston and Los Angeles marathons, will race along with Tristan Smyth, who finished fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

*In track cycling, Mitchell and Genest will both try for another medal in the individual women's sprint. Mitchell won Olympic gold in this event last summer in Tokyo. The finals are Saturday starting at 12:51 p.m. ET on channel 1.

*Weightlifter Maude Charron, who shared Canada's flag-bearer honour with Cassidy at yesterday's opening ceremony, is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion in her weight class. She competes in the women's 64kg division on Monday starting at 9 a.m. ET.

*The gymnastics women's team final happens Saturday, with Canada competing in the group starting at 2 p.m. ET on channel 2. Canada won gold in this event in 2018, but with a completely different lineup. The country's best gymnasts, including three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellie Black, are sitting this one out. The team of Emma Spence, Cassie Lee, Jenna Lalonde, Laurie Denommée and Maya Zonneveld will also compete in individual qualifying Saturday. The individual all-around finals go Sunday (men's at 4 a.m. ET, women's at 9:30 a.m. ET) on channel 2. The individual event finals start Monday at 8 a.m. ET on channel 1.

*2019 world champion judoka Christa Deguchi should contend for a medal in the women's 57kg division on Monday. Her sister Kelly Deguchi could also reach the podium in the 52kg group. Medal matches in the various weight classes begin at noon ET on channel 5.

How to watch:

You can stream the six different feeds of live events daily on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Also, the CBC TV network will carry weekend broadcast coverage hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo. See the full CBC Sports broadcast and streaming schedule here for times and details.