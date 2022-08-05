Canadians to watch at the Commonwealth Games this weekend

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Canada added eight medals today at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England — six of them by wrestlers. Amar Dhesi led the way with gold in the men's 125kg weight class, while Lachlan McNeil, Linda Morais and Ana Godinez Gonzalez took silver and Hannah Taylor and Alexander Moore got bronze in their respective divisions.



Canadian divers came through too. Mia Vallée won gold in the women's 1m springboard, while Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray grabbed silver in the men's synchronized 10m. Each athlete reached the podium in the same event at the world championships earlier this summer.



Through eight days of competition, Canada has racked up 67 medals (19 gold, 24 silver, 24 bronze). That puts the country third in the medal standings with three days left, well behind Australia and host England. Read more about today's top Canadian performances and watch highlights here.

Here's who to look for — and which of the six streaming channels available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem you can watch them on — before the Games end on Monday (please note that times and channels are subject to change):



Track and field



Camryn Rogers in the women's hammer throw final Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on channel 1: The 23-year-old is heavily favoured to win gold after taking silver at last month's world championships, where she was the only Commonwealth athlete in the final. Rogers, who became the first Canadian woman to capture a medal in a field event at worlds, broke the Commonwealth Games record in qualifying. Canadians Jillian Weir and Kaila Butler are also in the final.



Brendon Rodney in the men's 200m final Saturday at 4:18 p.m. ET on channel 1: With Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake all electing to stay home, Rodney is the only member of Canada's world title-winning 4x100m relay team who's competing at the Commonwealth Games. England's Zharnel Hughes and Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards had the top two times in the semifinals today. Canada's Natassha McDonald will run in the women's 200m final at 4:44 p.m. ET on channel 1 after placing second in her semifinal heat today, behind the great Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.



Evan Dunfee in the men's 10km race walk Sunday at 6:20 a.m. ET on channel 1: A bronze medallist in the now-defunct 50K at the 2021 Olympics and 2019 world championships, Dunfee placed sixth in the 35K at the worlds last month.



Christabel Nettey in the women's long jump final Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET on channel 1: The defending Commonwealth Games champion didn't get past the qualifying round at the world championships, but she remains a medal contender against the softer competition here.



Diving



Mia Vallée and Margo Elram in the women's 3m springboard synchronized final Saturday at 6:46 a.m. ET on channel 2: They placed fifth at this summer's world championships, but only one of the teams ahead of them are from a Commonwealth country. Vallée is coming in hot after winning gold in today's 1m individual event.



Mia Vallée in the women's 3m springboard final Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET on channel 2: The 21-year-old took silver in this event at the world championships. Erlam, who didn't make it past the preliminary round at worlds, is competing too. To reach the final, they must advance through the morning prelims.



Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray in the men's 10m platform final Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET on channel 2: After adding Commonwealth silver today to their world-championship bronze in the 10m synchro, the Canadians will compete against each other in the individual event, provided they get through the morning prelims.



Beach volleyball



Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the women's semifinals, and Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing in the men's semifinals on Saturday: Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who are the defending women's champions, were playing their quarter-final match at our publish time. If they win, they play in the semis on Saturday between 3-5 p.m. ET on channel 3. Schachter and Dearing advanced to the men's semis today and will play at 10 a.m. ET on channel 1. The men's and women's finals are Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET, respectively.



Boxing



Four Canadians in the semifinals on Saturday: Each fighter has clinched at least a bronze medal because those are automatically awarded to the semifinal losers. But a spot in Sunday's gold-medal bouts will be on the line for Priyanka Dhillon in the women's minimum weight division (5:30 a.m. ET on channel 5), Wyatt Sandford in men's light welterweight (11 a.m. ET on channel 5), Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh in men's featherweight (2:15 p.m. ET; will be shown as a replay between 4:30-5 p.m. ET on channel 4) and Tammara Thibeault in women's middleweight (3:45 p.m. ET on channel 4). Thibeault won the world title in her weight class back in May.



Wrestling



Justina Di Stasio in the women's 76kg division on Saturday: Several Canadians are competing on the final day of wrestling, headlined by Di Stasio, a world champion in 2018 and Pan Am Games gold medallist in '19. Preliminary matches in the various weight classes start at 5:30 a.m. ET. The medal rounds go from noon-2:30 p.m. ET on channel 4.



Rhythmic gymnastics



Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian in the individual event finals Saturday at 5 a.m. ET on channel 4: These three women combined to win gold in the team event on Thursday. They're each involved in at least one of the solo events, which are hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.



What to watch Monday:

The final medals of the Games will be decided in diving, badminton, field hockey, squash and table tennis before the closing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET on channel 1.



How to watch:

Six different feeds of live events are being streamed daily on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Action starts at 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and 3 a.m. ET on Sunday and Monday. You can find all six channels here. Also, the CBC TV network is showing three hours of Commonwealth Games coverage on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. ET.