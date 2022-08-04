Canadians to watch Friday at the Commonwealth Games

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

After three consecutive days of double-digit podium appearances, Canadian athletes added just two medals today in Birmingham, England. The women's rhythmic gymnastics team won gold, while diver Caeli McKay took bronze in the women's 10m platform.



Through seven days of competition, Canada has captured 59 medals (17 gold, 20 silver, 22 bronze). That's good for third place in the standings. Read more about today's top Canadian performances and watch highlights here.

Day 8 should be more productive for Canada, with solid medal contenders in a variety of sports. Here's who to look for, and which of the six streaming channels available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem you can watch them on:



Diving: Mia Vallée in the women's 1m springboard, and Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray in the men's synchronized 10 platform



Vallée, 21, took bronze in the women's 1m event a few weeks ago at the world championships in Hungary, where she added a silver in the 3m. Also competing for Canada in the 1m is Margo Erlam, who placed ninth at worlds. Assuming they get through the morning preliminary round, Vallée and Erlam will try for a medal in the final at 1:05 p.m. ET on channel 2.



Wiens, 20, and Zsombor-Murray, 19, are coming off a bronze in the 10m synchro at worlds, where they were competing together for just the second time. They're one of six tandems in the final at 2:23 p.m. ET on channel 2.



Track and field: Alex Dupont and Josh Cassidy in the men's wheelchair 1,500m final



Dupont, 36, is the defending champion in this event. The 37-year-old Cassidy was one of Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony before finishing fourth in the marathon last weekend. The former Boston, Chicago, London and Los Angeles marathon champion took bronze in the 1,500m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.



The race goes at 2:55 p.m. ET on channel 1.



Wrestling: Linda Morais, Ana Godinez Gonzalez, Amar Dhesi and Lachlan McNeil



Friday is the first of two days of wrestling competition. Canada is looking to follow up its strong showing on the mats in 2018, when it finished second in total medals with 10. Former world champion Linda Morais (women's 68kg division), Ana Godinez Gonzalez (women's 62kg), Amar Dhesi (men's 125kg) and Lachlan McNeil (men's 65kg) are among the Canadians who could contend for medals on Friday.



Preliminary-round matches in the various weight classes can be seen from 7:30-8:20 a.m. ET on channel 2, and medal bouts from noon-2:30 p.m. ET on channel 4.



Beach volleyball: Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades in the women's quarter-finals, and Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing in the men's quarter-finals



The defending women's champions breezed through their three pool-stage matches without dropping a set. They'll play their quarter-final match during the 9:30 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET session on channel 1.



The other Canadian duo competing in Birmingham, Schachter and Dearing, also went undefeated in pool play and will play in the men's quarter-finals at 2 p.m. ET on channel 5.



The women's and men's semifinals are Saturday, and the finals Sunday.



How to watch: Six different feeds of live events are being streamed daily on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. You can find all six channels here.



*Special thanks to ace CBC Sports researcher Jennifer Haynes for her help in compiling the Canadian athletes to watch each day.